Covid Australia: Rare reaction left Brisbane girl, 6, unable to walk or talk with failing kidneys

A six-year-old girl became paralyzed after contracting Covid and a rare reaction saw her brain and spine swell, leaving her unable to walk or talk.

Mikayla Sullivan was rushed to an intensive care unit in Brisbane last month after the virus caused the devastating condition, which then deteriorated to kidney failure.

The brave young girl spent four weeks in the hospital as doctors fought to keep her alive as the disease hampered her speech and motor skills.

Her mother Tiffany Sullivan said Mikayla’s shocking condition suddenly got worse in a “whirlwind” short time.

‘[The staff] Acted incredibly fast and before I knew it we were in a room with five doctors,” she revealed.

“A head scan was done and she was taken to the ICU at the Queensland Children’s Hospital.”

The drama started when Mikayla had a stomachache while her family hid during the recent Covid peak.

The girl was taken to Ipswich Hospital, where she collapsed on arrival and then tested positive for the virus.

Mikayla was diagnosed with gastro and was sent home four days later.

But she couldn’t walk or talk, which the mother of five attributed to her being “absolutely exhausted.”

The virtual Covid clinic called the next day and said Mikayla had to come back immediately because her symptoms were ‘not normal’.

The young girl was sent to Queensland Children’s Hospital where an MRI picked up swelling on the brain and along the spine.

Ms Sullivan said doctors gave her daughter several drugs after telling her they had never seen the condition with Covid before.

On the third day, Mikayla developed kidney failure and was unable to stay awake as doctors started talking about kidney bypass.

Mrs. Sullivan said: The courier post she never imagined that her vivacious daughter, who had been fit and healthy with no underlying problems, would end up in the hospital.

After the child’s kidney results improved, she was transferred to rehab, but she was still unable to walk or talk.

“We are now home after four long weeks in the hospital,” said Ms Sullivan.

‘[Mikayla] started walking yesterday but her speech and fine motor skills have been severely affected, all because of Covid.”

Brisbane’s mother started a GoFundMe page to help pay Mikayla’s recovery costs and hopes to give the girl a break.

“I’d love to take her somewhere for a few days to be a kid again,” Mrs. Sullivan said.

She said Mikayla has no autoimmune diseases or underlying medical problems and no regular medications:'[She] did very well for all this for her age.

“Covid almost killed her.”