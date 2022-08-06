Covid Australia: Health minister Mark Butler’s ominous warning as vaccine rollout ‘flatlines’

Millions are stopping Covid booster injections, with nearly 30 percent of the population still needing their third dose and about three-quarters still receiving a fourth injection, fearing hospitals will succumb to the pressure.

State and federal health authorities are concerned that the number of Australians receiving the third and further doses of the Covid vaccine is falling sharply, with only 72 percent of eligible Australians receiving a third shot.

More than 5.6 million of the 20 million eligible have yet to receive their first booster shot – and so far only 5 million have rolled up their sleeves for a fourth shot.

Federal Health Secretary Mark Butler admits vaccine rollout is now ‘flattening’.

The widespread vaccine fatigue comes amid nearly 29,000 new virus cases recorded across the country on Saturday, along with 89 deaths.

Although it decreased daily over the past week, the number of virus patients in hospital care also remains just below 4,500 or good for almost one in 12 hospital beds.

The number of active cases nationwide remains officially above 300,000.

Queensland is the worst performing state for boosters, with 64.5 percent of eligible residents getting a third shot, while the ACT has the best coverage at 79.9 percent.

The booster rate is 55 percent for Indigenous Australians nationally.

New third doses barely rise every day, ranging from NSW registration 2075 on Friday and the Northern Territory 45.

“The rate of the third booster dose has dropped, and I’m very concerned about that,” Health Secretary Mark Butler said.

Information campaigns are underway, but there is a persistent problem with slow adoption by under-65s.

So far, 4.22 million Australians have received a fourth dose, after the program was extended several weeks ago.

Opposition health spokeswoman Anne Ruston says the federal government’s response to the Omicron wave is “worrying.”

“They have ended a series of supports that have helped Australians through the pandemic and have been forced to reverse the pandemic to end the disaster payment,” she said.

“Without explanation and without clear advice or modeling to support their decisions, 70 COVID-related telehealth items, free RATS for concession card holders and retirement homes, and Operation COVID Shield have all come to an end.”

Senator Rushton said the government should release its health advisories and models.

The national cabinet, which oversees the pandemic response, will meet on August 31.

Concerns over the vaccination come with Victoria announcing slightly fewer patients awaiting elective surgery despite one of the worst winters on record due to a horror flu season and the ongoing pandemic.

The state’s waiting list for elective procedures shrank from a revised 88,920 to 87,275 during the June quarter, while Ambulance Victoria experienced its busiest period for code one calls in its history.

It comes after a number of Victorian hospitals, including The Alfred and Bendigo Health, postponed or canceled surgeries in mid-July amid the country’s third Omicron wave.

Any potential impact of their decisions will therefore only be reflected in the next quarterly data batch.

“We are in the midst of a record-breaking period of demand for our health system, but this latest data shows we are weathering the storm and building a system that will be stronger than ever,” Health Secretary Mary-Anne Thomas told reporters. in Melbourne.

“All of our health workers are doing a great job in challenging circumstances and this government is making sure they get all the support they need to help Victorians get the care they deserve faster.”

Ms Thomas says there is no quick fix, but the government’s $12 billion pandemic recovery plan and $1.5 billion COVID-19 catch-up initiative are starting to take effect.

Although fewer people were waiting for elective surgery than three months ago, opposition spokesman Georgie Crozier noted that there were 21,000 more people on the waiting list than at the same time last year.

“That’s another 21,000 Victorians waiting in pain while their health deteriorates,” she said.