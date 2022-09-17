Covid-19: World’s top medical journal finally says virus COULD have come from lab leak 

The world’s leading medical journal has admitted the Covid pandemic could have been caused by a lab leak and admits the virus may have been developed by scientists.

It may seem like an obvious explanation for calling on global agencies to step up efforts to determine whether Covid-19 came from a lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan or crossed over from animals infected with a bat virus.

But this is a remarkable turnaround for 199-year-old Lancet, who published an infamous paper condemning suggestions for a lab leak as “conspiracy theories.”

However, the magazine – which says the world should take both main hypotheses “seriously” – has also suggested that the virus could be linked to labs in the US, raising fears that it is still promoting China’s cause rather than good science.

The world’s leading medical journal has admitted the Covid pandemic may have been caused by a lab leak and admits the virus may have been developed by scientists

Certainly, the Lancet Commission’s landmark report on Covid-19 raises many issues, including the alleged stifling of scientific debate, the role of experts and the troubling fear the West may harbor of China’s dictatorship.

This study — which concludes that the World Health Organization and many world leaders were reacting too slowly — was intended to be an authoritative study of the pandemic. It points out that there are two ‘pathways of emergence’ for the strange coronavirus that appeared in late 2019: through a ‘natural overflow event’ from nature, or from ‘research-related activities’.

It is known that some diseases, such as the Sars epidemic of 2003, were traced to ‘zoonotic’ transmission (from animals to humans), although no proven animal host has been found for Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. caused.

We also know that China covered up early cases, silenced doctors, resisted outside investigations, hid key data and conducted risky experiments in maximum biosecurity labs specializing in bat coronavirus research in Wuhan.

Yet this Lancet investigation — now attacked by the strangely aggressive zoonotic lobby that rejects any suggestion of a lab leak — has been dogged by controversy.

Shortly after the virus emerged, the magazine published one of the most infamous scientific statements in recent history: a note by 27 experts attacking “conspiracy theories suggesting that Covid-19 has no natural origin.”

This influential letter played a vital role in silencing the scientific, political and media discussion of any idea that the pandemic could have started with a laboratory incident.

This ended after The Mail on Sunday revealed in April 2020 that the US-funded research at its lab in Wuhan focused on bats captured 1,000 miles away in Yunnan province.

However, it later turned out that it had been prepared by British scientist Peter Daszak, a longtime collaborator at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which researched bat coronaviruses – despite known safety issues in the lab.

Daszak is the £357,000-a-year president of EcoHealth Alliance, a New York-based group that funneled funding from the United States to his friend Shi Zhengli, the Wuhan virologist known as “Bat Woman” for her work collecting samples of bats.

This ended after The Mail on Sunday revealed in April 2020 that the US-funded research at its lab in Wuhan focused on bats captured 1,000 miles away in Yunnan province.

Daszak and allies reacted furiously as they continued to debunk the lab-leak hypothesis as a conspiracy theory — though data shows the Wuhan scientists, working with EcoHealth Alliance, have found close relatives of the pandemic virus in Yunnan bats .

dr. Richard Horton, the editor-in-chief of the Lancet, twice honored by Beijing, tweeted in June 2020: “Peter Daszak rejects conspiracy theories about the origins of Covid-19: And he knows more than most… about coronaviruses.”

Despite conflicts of interest, Daszak was invited to participate in the investigation into the WHO’s origins in China and to co-lead a Lancet Commission investigation with five of his co-signatories, before being dumped after a protest following my revelations.

Last October, The Lancet finally published an ‘alternative view’ in which 16 scientists berated Daszak for ‘conferring a silencing effect’ on the scientific debate.

Jeffrey Sachs, the committee chair and celebrity economist, caused a stir at a conference this year by saying he was “quite convinced” that Covid “came from US lab biotechnology, not nature” — a view that is wrong. was quoted and promoted by Chinese officials.

It is known that some diseases, such as the Sars epidemic of 2003, were traced to ‘zoonotic’ transmission (from animals to humans), although no proven animal host has been found for Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. caused.

His committee’s report is fueling this fire. It states that ‘independent researchers have not yet examined the US labs engaged in the laboratory manipulation of Sars-CoV-like viruses’ – before adding ‘nor have they examined the details of the laboratory research underway in Wuhan’ .

It may sound silly to point the finger of blame for a possible lab leak in China to the US. Yet there are legitimate concerns that Western financiers and scientists are tied to the risky research.

And as one respected scientist told me, the Chinese government may be looking for a way to admit a lab accident while sharing the blame with the US.

We know that scientists in Wuhan were involved in collaborative projects funded by Washington and coordinated by EcoHealth Alliance, conducting “function gain” experiments potentially increasing the infectivity of coronaviruses, which were first conducted by Western scientists.”

Grant proposals have even been found that include proposals to insert a furin cleavage site in bat coronaviruses. This feature, which allows Sars-Cov-2 to more efficiently enter human cells, is not found in comparable coronaviruses.

And we’ve seen through Freedom of Information requests, leaks, books and research articles how some Western scientists privately feared that the virus might have been developed and the research was partially funded by the US — but rejected such ideas because they apparently led to attempts to stop debate.

Key to these concerns are the two most influential scientists in America — presidential adviser Dr Anthony Fauci and Dr Francis Collins, then head of the major US funding agency — along with Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust in Britain, who at least one study involving the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Farrar, along with two Wellcome colleagues, was one of the signatories to that February 2020 Lancet statement, and also coordinated another influential paper appearing in Nature Medicine, stating that the authors “don’t believe that any type of laboratory-based scenarios are possible.” plausible’.

Despite conflicts of interest, Daszak was invited to participate in the investigation into the WHO’s origins in China and to lead a Lancet Commission investigation with five of his co-signatories before he was dumped after a protest following my revelations.

This statement emerged after a confidential conference call organized by Farrar at the request of Fauci, who was accompanied by Collins and Sir Patrick Vallance, Britain’s chief scientific adviser. This newspaper received 32 emails about their discussions under the freedom of information laws, but officials withheld almost every word.

It took more than a year for it to become clear that Farrar and each of the five authors of the Nature Medicine statement had expressed personal fears about either the technology of the virus or a secret shop of new coronaviruses in Wuhan.

It was depressing to see scientists — aided by journals linked to China, weak politicians and lousy media — seemingly closing ranks, having documents edited, obstructing investigations, withholding information and those seeking the truth. on the main health problem.

So this Lancet report deserves some credit for laying out the stark facts about the origins of Sars-CoV-2 — and for saying that both natural and research-related spillovers remain plausible causes of the pandemic based on our current knowledge.

But as strange that this simple statement is still controversial, so poisonous is the issue thanks to the deceitful actions of China and its shameful allies in the West.