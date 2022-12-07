Covid-19 UK: NHS begs over-50s to get coronavirus booster jabs ahead of Xmas amid surge in cases

People over 50 are being urged to get their Covid booster vaccines before Christmas, with cases rising again.

Heads of health have so far distributed 14.4 million autumn boosters in England, but 38 per cent of eligible adults have yet to receive their fifth dose, official data shows.

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard said ‘the best’ they can do to protect themselves from the virus and help the struggling health service is to get another shot.

The plea comes on the day two years after Maggie Keenan became the first person in the world to receive an approved coronavirus vaccine.

Booster vaccinations have consistently slowed since early October, when they peaked at around 508,000 a day in England. On November 28, the last date data is available, only 39,207 were administered

Uptake was highest in people ages 80 to 84, 81 percent of whom had been completely punctured by Nov. 30.

Pictured: Margaret Keenan, 91, becomes the world’s first patient to receive a vaccine on December 8, 2020 at University Hospital Coventry

Could Covid be the key to curing cancer? The virus has claimed the lives of six million people and caused unprecedented global disruption – but Covid may hold clues to a cure for cancer. In lab studies, a modified version of Covid’s spike protein killed the most treatment-resistant and deadliest form of lung cancer. The spike protein is the unique part of Covid used to infect humans, as it is the structure that initially binds to human cells. It can also infect and kill lung cancer cells because the protein, when combined with other cells, can trigger the process of cell death. Kalipada Pahan, a professor of neurology at RUSH Medical College in Chicago and principal investigator of the study, said: ‘If replicated in lung cancer patients, these results would reveal a promising pathway to this devastating disease. “Intranasal spike S1 protein could be used for late-stage lung cancer when there is no other therapy to stop its progression.”

Ms Pritchard said: ‘The unparalleled success of the life-saving NHS Covid-19 vaccination program … has been the main reason we were able to return to a pre-pandemic way of life.

“The health service is currently under enormous pressure from all angles and while Covid may seem to be a thing of the past, we continue to face thousands of hospitalizations from Covid and the resurgence of flu and other respiratory viruses.

“Just like two years ago, the best thing you can do to avoid serious illness and hospitalization is to make sure you’re up to date on your Covid and flu shots.”

The NHS is opening hundreds of vaccination sites across the country, including pop-ups at food banks, community health centers and places of worship.

Roaming buses and jab cabs will also be set up to make boosters as accessible as possible, officials said.

Vaccines will be distributed at Oxford United’s football stadium, a German market in Birmingham and a bus in London, which travels from supermarkets to mosques.

NHS director of vaccinations and screening Steve Russell said: ‘We wouldn’t be where we are today without the extraordinary efforts of the staff involved in the NHS vaccination programme, who have planned the fastest and largest vaccine campaign in healthcare history, prepared and deployed.

“Two years later, our employees are still working tirelessly across the country to provide hundreds of thousands of Covid and flu shots every day to ensure we continue to protect those most at risk of serious illness, reduce hospitalizations and save lives.

“If you have yet to get your Covid booster or flu shot, book in as soon as possible and take advantage of opportunities being offered across the country this weekend to ensure you have maximum protection over Christmas.”

The take-up is highest in the over-80s.

In contrast, less than 39 percent of people aged 50-54 have responded to the offer of a jab to date.

The pressure stems from fears the NHS will be overwhelmed this winter by the triple threat of Covid, flu and RSV, which will be compounded by staff strikes.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggests that the number of Covid infections rose 7.9 percent in the week to November 21 after four weeks of decline. Surveillance data, based on random sampling of thousands of people, shows 873,200 people were carrying the virus, up from 809,200 a week earlier

It means one in 65 people (1.48 percent of the population) carried the virus during the week, on which the most recent data is available.

Meanwhile, cases fell in Wales, where 39,600 (one in 75 people) were infected, and the trend was uncertain in Scotland (91,100) and Northern Ireland (28,900).

Ms Keenan, who has lived in Coventry for over 60 years but is originally from Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, made headlines after receiving the world’s first approved vaccination on 8 December 2020.

The grandmother of three has often urged people to pick up each new jab as they are handed out.

She received her first dose from May Parsons, Modern Matron for Respiratory Services at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire Trust.

Ms Parsons said: ‘Vaccinating Maggie with the first approved Covid-19 vaccine was a wonderful moment that I’m so proud of – but that was just the beginning.

‘At that moment the largest and fastest vaccination program in our history started. It prevented hospitalizations, it put the country back on track and it saved lives.

“All staff in hospitals and our communities did everything they could to care for patients during the pandemic, despite the health and care risks the virus posed to themselves.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the efforts of the NHS and the way everyone has done everything they can to roll out the vaccine quickly and accurately.”