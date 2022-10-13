COVID-19 pandemic hurt academic experience for African international students, study finds

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



While the lives of many college students in the United States have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study from the University of Missouri found that international students from Africa were the most affected academically.

The pandemic severely impacted their non-immigrant status as travel restrictions, limited employment opportunities and concerns about family members at home made it difficult for international students to focus on their academic studies. The findings could help universities provide more tailored support to vulnerable populations in times of crisis, as the challenges these students face may be different from those of the general student population.

“For international students at MU, especially those of us from Africa, the pandemic was very difficult for us, given how far we were from our families,” said Ifeolu David, a doctoral student at the MU School of Health Professions and lead author of the study. “With all the restrictions related to our visa status and limited employment opportunities, you can imagine how the pandemic has affected our mental health and academic focus given our limited social support network.”

David, who came from Sierra Leone to study at MU, teamed up with Wilson Majee, an associate professor at the MU School of Health Professions, to interview 15 African-born international students at MU about the impact of the pandemic on their college experience .

“Some international students are required to complete certain internships to meet graduation requirements. International students are also only allowed to take on-campus vacancies to meet visa entry requirements, given their non-immigrant status. The pandemic has left many of those in-person opportunities gone, so it was difficult,” said David. “Studying was difficult because we regularly called our families home to check in in a completely different time zone, which disrupted daily routines and made it difficult to stay focused on academics.”

Majee added that as opportunities for internships and presenting research at conferences ended abruptly, the timeline for international students planning to graduate was delayed, leading to an often complicated and time-consuming process to get their visa status. extend.

“Almost 20 years ago I came to the United States from Zimbabwe as an international student, so it is personal for me to help this vulnerable group of students,” Majee said. “MU has made great strides in diversity, equality and inclusion, and we want to contribute even more to those goals. International students may be running the same race as domestic students, but they are running from a different starting point given the challenges they have to overcome Our overall goal is to improve their well-being and reduce their barriers while studying in the United States.”

The researchers said the findings could help university administrators advocate or consider more flexible policies regarding visa regulations and on-campus employment in times of crisis. Policymakers can advocate or consider a faster, more efficient process for international students to become U.S. citizens so that they can effectively contribute to and benefit from the U.S. economy.

“As an international student from Africa, I was able to empathize and resonate with the experiences of the participants in this study,” David said. “By giving international students a voice, we can learn more about their experiences and challenges so we can ultimately improve their well-being here at MU and across the country.”

“COVID-19 and Higher Education: A Qualitative Survey of Academic Experiences of African International Students in the Midwest” was recently published in Applied Quality of Life Research. Co-authors of the study are Omoshola Kehinde, Gashaye Tefera, Kelechi Onyeka and Idethia Harvey of the MU School of Health Professions. Enid Schatz of the MU School of Health Professions is supervisor of Ifeolu David.

