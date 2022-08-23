Covid-19 NSW: You can still get an $11,000 fine for not self-isolating

Dominic Perrottet faces calls to finally scrap Covid-19 isolation and the $11,000 fine for violating it.

The NSW Prime Minister is pushing for the seven-day isolation rule to be discussed at next Wednesday’s national cabinet meeting with other Prime Ministers and the Prime Minister.

Last month he called for the isolation period to be shortened to five days, but some say he should go further and scrap it altogether like the UK.

Pictured: NSW Police on Bondi Beach last year. Under state public health laws, a person can be fined $11,000 for violating self-isolation

While lockdowns are a thing of the past with 97 percent of NSW residents vaccinated, state public health laws say a person can be fined $11,000 for violating self-isolation.

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham said the outdated rule should be dropped.

“We need to go back to normal and forget about fining people,” he told the Daily Mail Australia.

‘Covid should be equated with the flu.’

The maximum fine for violating the Covid rules is $10,904 in Victoria and $50,000 in WA.

The NSW Prime Minister is pushing for the seven-day isolation rule to be discussed at next Wednesday’s national cabinet meeting with other Prime Ministers (stock image)

NSW registered 5,567 new cases on Monday with 3,426 RAT tests submitted and 2,141 PCR tests.

There will probably be thousands more cases because not everyone submits their positive RAT tests to Service NSW.

NSW Police said it no longer keeps statistics on how many Covid-19 fines have been handed out.

Perrottet, who has been keen to scrap Covid rules since succeeding Gladys Berejiklian, said he wants all states to reduce isolation together, rather than NSW moving alone.

“Given where we are, we should have a national approach … that is more favorable than states going their own way,” he told reporters Monday.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the Prime Minister’s office for comment.

New impetus has been given to Australian leaders to consider shortening the isolation period for Covid-19 cases as the country’s latest Omicron wave subsides (stock image)

NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet has flagged to put Covid-19 isolation back on the agenda when the national cabinet meets on August 31 (photo, Anthony Albanese)

INSULATION RULES IN NEW SOUTH WALES: It is an Australian public health requirement that anyone diagnosed with Covid-19 must self-isolate. If you test positive on a rapid antigen test or a PCR test, you are a confirmed Covid-19 case and must self-isolate immediately for 7 days from the date of your positive test. You do not need to test before leaving self-isolation in NSW. If you are a household or close contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 and has no symptoms, there is no need to isolate yourself. If you are instructed in writing (including SMS) by NSW Health to isolate yourself and fail to comply with the rules, it is a criminal offense and you will be subject to severe penalties. For individuals, the maximum penalty is $11,000, 6 months in prison, or both with an additional $5,500 fine for each day the violation continues. Source: NSW Department of Health

Most Australian states and territories eased isolation requirements from 14 to seven days late last year as Omicron’s first wave increasingly sidelined workers and restricted services, businesses and supply chains.

The United States is now recommending a five-day isolation period for Covid-positive cases, while infected people in the UK are not required by law to self-isolate.

More than 150,000 Australians are still classified as active cases across the country, down from 380,000 at the end of July, and subject to Covid-19 isolation orders.

University of South Australia epidemiologist Adrian Esterman said it is too early to shorten the mandatory isolation.

“Two-thirds of people are still contagious after five days,” he tells AAP.

Mr Perrottet said Australia’s pandemic response should evolve along with the virus, but support for workers should remain regardless of the isolation period.

“If the state government, the federal government, mandates isolation and deprives people of their livelihood, the (government) should compensate them, and I’m not going back from there,” he said.

Reducing the isolation period was raised at a national cabinet meeting last month but was not supported by medical experts ahead of the expected peak of the BA.4/5 Omicron variant wave.

“The advice from the Chief Medical Officer, Professor (Paul) Kelly, was that now is certainly not the time to reconsider that,” Mr Albanese told Adelaide radio station FIVEaa on July 18.

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews agreed, declaring that compulsory insulation would be abolished at some point, but it was not the ‘right thing to do’ in the middle of winter.

In a statement to AAP, a Victorian government spokesperson said: “We will consider the advice of AHPPC (Australian Health Protection Principal Committee) on isolation periods and consider any changes they recommend.”

Australia reported more than 11,000 new cases of Covid-19 and 11 deaths on Monday, and the country is on track to register its 10 millionth infection within a week.