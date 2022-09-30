Covid-19 isolation rules: Burnet Institute director Brendan Crabb slams rules being scrapped

An infectious diseases expert has slammed the ‘ill-informed’ decision to scrap Covid-19 isolation rules – describing the announcement as a disappointing, disturbing and dark day for Australia.

National Cabinet met on Friday where premiers, chief ministers and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese agreed to ditch mandatory Covid-19 isolation rules from October 14.

Isolation rules will remain for aged care and hospital workers struck down with Covid, but the decision of how long to stay away from the workplace will now be one for most Australians to decide for themselves.

Burnet Institute director Professor Brendan Crabb conceded Australians are now more immune to the disease thanks to vaccines and exposure to the virus.

But he believes it’s too soon to ditch isolation rules following a winter wave of Covid, which he says is still 40-50 times worse than the flu.

‘It’s a disappointing, pretty dark day actually. It’s illogical and ill-informed and for me I find it distressing,’ Professor Crabb told ABC on Friday.

‘It’s true we’re much more immune but we just had our worst wave in July and August.

‘We had far more deaths and much more hospitalisations than earlier in the year.’

‘This notion that Covid is like the flu is just wildly wrong. It’s 40 or 50 times worse than the flu for severe outcomes.’

‘It’s a different infection, it’s an infection of the organs in your body or your heart and of your brain and of your blood vessels and it’s leaving this long Covid burden that is possibly worse than the acute burden.’

Isolation rules were one of the last restrictions Australia had in place and is little cost if there’s low Covid, according to Professor Crabb.

‘One of the reasons given for scrapping it is this there’s less Covid around at the moment,’ he said.

‘So why not keep it? Because there’s less cost with it and, of course, it helps knock the top off the next wave. So it’s a bizarre decision.’

He believes seven days should be ‘realistically’ the minimum isolation period as he issued a dire warning that another Covid wave will soon hit Australia.

‘We’re very much are going to have more viruses as a result,’ Professor Crabb said.

‘The whittling down of not just of the isolation period but of other Covid measures such mandatory masks and flattening of the vaccination curves have contributed to why we had worse Covid in July and August.’

‘What’s also really happening is very rapid evolution of this virus itself and the next wave has started in Europe and will follow here soon after.’

Up to 25,000 Australians will die this year ‘because of Covid’ who would have otherwise lived, according to Professor Crabb.

‘(That is) a good 15 per cent increase on our normal death rate … I didn’t hear that really stressed today and that’s one of the really distressing things,’ he said.

‘It’s a terrible epidemic that’s going on at the moment. It’s nothing like any other respiratory disease and I find that just quite a disingenuous line of discussion.’

Professor Crabb said aged care facilities will have no choice but to step up measures to protect the elderly.

‘They’ll have to because the community is not going to do it for them,’ he said.

‘They have to be more careful because the community is not going to do it for them.

‘That’s the big failing, it’s all of our duty to protect the most vulnerable in our community.’

Professor Crabb wasn’t the only high profile expert slamming the ditched rules.

Victoria’s chief health officer Brett Sutton tweeted before the decision: ‘Sleepwalking into Covid is not a strategy I would recommend. Still much remains uncertain.’

Australia is the latest country to join ranks with other nations around the world that have ditched Covid isolation including the UK and Switzerland.

Pandemic disaster leave payments will also be scrapped on the same date with the exception of people in ‘high risk settings’.

Australia’s response to pandemic The announcement that Covid isolation will be scrapped from October 14 marks the latest move by Australia to leave behind the pandemic. The country has slowly been emerging from a difficult two years that have been marked by lockdowns, hardline restrictions and border closures. January 2020 Australia records its first case of Covid after a man returns from China to Melbourne. March 2020 The first person in the country dies from Covid. Australia closes its international borders to the rest of the world. All returning travellers are required to undertake 14 days in hotel quarantine in a designated facility. Then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison recommends a number of measures be taken by states based on advice from health officials: – A ban on non-essential indoor gatherings of 100 people or more – Residents only travelling when it is essential – Strict visitor rules for aged care facilities – Social distancing of 1.5 metres – Strict visitation rules for aged care facilities including a limit of two visitors a day and preferably no children under 16 years of age – Lifting work restrictions on 20,000 student nurses so they can be engaged to help respond to the pandemic. April 2020 Western Australia closes its state borders with no interstate travellers, except for high priority workers, allowed in for the next 697 days. July 2020 Victoria and NSW temporarily close their state borders to each other. August 2020 Queensland announces it will close its border to NSW and Australian Capital Territory. January 2021 Victoria again closes its state borders to NSW. February 2021 Covid vaccine rollout begins in the country. The elderly, immunocompromised and healthcare workers are among the first residents to receive the dose. November 2021 NSW leads the country and accepts vaccinated international arrivals without requiring them to enter two-week hotel quarantine. Australia opens a travel bubble with New Zealand. February 2022 Australia reopens its borders to vaccinated tourists. Travellers are still required to wear face masks on planes. March 2022 Western Australia reopens its state borders. August 2022 Seven day mandatory isolation is reduced to five days. September 2022 Face masks are no longer mandatory on international flights. October 2022 Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced mandatory Covid isolation would be scrapped for everyone, except aged care and hospital workers, from October 14.

Chief medical officer professor Paul Kelly warned scrapping the isolation rules was not an indication the pandemic was ‘finished’.

‘It recognises that we are in a very low transmission – community transmission phase of the pandemic here in Australia,’ he said.

‘It does not in any way suggest that the pandemic is finished. We will almost certainly see future peaks of the virus into the future, as we have seen earlier in this year.

‘However, at the moment, we have very low rates of both cases, hospitalisations, intensive care admissions, aged-care outbreaks and various other measures that we have been following very closely in our weekly open report.’

Professor Kelly dismissed concerns scrapping the isolation rules and pandemic disaster payments would encourage infected workers to return to the office.

‘It is time to move away from Covid exceptionalism, in my view, and thinking about what we should do to protect people from any respiratory disease,’ he said.

‘This does not mean we have somehow magically changed the infectiousness of this virus.

‘It is still infectious. This is an important epidemiological point: We can’t look at isolation byitself. We need to look at those measures and the protections we have as well as other protections.’

The change follows a push by NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet to abolish the long-standing rules.

Currently Australians in all states and territories must isolate for five days if they test positive to Covid-19.

‘We need to get to a point where if you’re sick you stay at home and if you’re well you go out and about and enjoy life and that’s where we have to get to as a country,’ Mr Perrottet said.

‘We also need to get to this position where people look out for each other, that we care for each other and make sure that if you’re sick you stay home without there being a public health order in place.’

The Australian Medical Association President Dr Steve Robson warned against the move on ABC News Breakfast.

Dr Robson said: ‘I think people who are pushing for the isolation periods to be cut are not scientifically literate and are putting the public at risk and they need to understand that’.

‘We’re seeing a huge upswing in the numbers of COVID cases again. It’s coming into holiday season when people would be travelling around the world.

‘It’s a period of significant risk and we’re urging caution because we need to protect the health system.’

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said COVID needed to be normalised as a virus and be treated like any other respiratory condition.

Meanwhile, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said while case numbers were ticking downwards, caution was still needed.

‘Right now is a period of low case numbers, low hospitalisation, low levels of community transmission, it’s unlikely to be a better time than now going into summer,’ he told reporters.

‘But you’ve got to also be mindful of what might come next.’