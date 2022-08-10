Covid-19 cases Australia: Peter Collignon declares war on this year’s virus almost over
Australia’s most trusted Covid professor declares war on virus almost over this year and explains why cases are poised to drop even more
- Government model says Australia is experiencing worst Covid pandemic this year
- The country’s numbers have fallen by nearly 10,000 cases in the past week alone
- Professor Peter Collignon said it is ‘probable’ Australia has seen the worst as we head towards summer
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
A leading Australian microbiologist said this year’s war against Covid in Australia is nearing its end as cases plummet and the country moves towards warmer seasons.
Associate Professor James Wood, the NSW government’s lead modeler, predicted the nation had experienced the worst of the pandemic after the number of cases dropped nearly 10,000 in a single week.
Last week, Australia saw 35,659 new infections on Tuesday, but this week that figure was just 26,746 – a drop of about 30 percent.
Professor Peter Collignon, the country’s most trusted voice during the Covid crisis, said he believes the modeling is “probably correct” and pointed to the high rate of community transfer as the critical element.
“We have high vaccination rates, but in the last six months, 70 to 80 percent of the population has also been infected,” Professor Collignon told Sky News.
“I would think about the next four to five months, with spring and summer, unless there is a completely new variant, which doesn’t seem to be the case, we are in good shape.”
A leading Australian microbiologist said Australia’s Covid war is nearing its end as cases plummet and the country heads into the warmer season
There was fear that new variants and subvariants could slip through vaccine protection and prolong the pandemic; however, strong immunity to natural infection coupled with booster shots seems to have fought off new strains.
Professor Collignon said ‘hybrid immunity’, the combination of vaccines and community infection, meant Australia had ‘very good protection’ against the current Covid climate.
“The trick will be to see what happens in the UK, US and Canada, what happens in their winter months.
“I think this will be a winter sickness, so we’ll see what happens there, but it will be much, much less than what we’ve seen,” he told Sky.
The microbiologist said Australians also got second infections “much less often” than their first, but those who did had milder symptoms.
“They occur and will continue to be, but in general they are less common,” said Professor Collingnon.
Last week, Australia saw 35,659 new infections on Tuesday, but this week that figure was just 26,746 – a drop of about 30 percent
Vaccine manufacturers are pushing a fourth dose for countries with high cases around the world, but the professor said there just wasn’t enough data to suggest whether another shot was needed.
“Everyone needs their third dose, especially if they haven’t had an infection. We’ll just have to wait for the fourth,” he said.
“When you’re 30 or 40 years old, you get a few months of protection. Your risk of getting serious diseases is already lower with the vaccine.
“For people over 65, your immune system doesn’t work as a 30-year-old, but we’ll have to wait and see at the fourth injection.”
LATEST 24-HOUR COVID-19 DATA:
NSW: 11,356 cases, 30 deaths, 2,212 hospitalized with 55 in ICU
Victoria: 5898 cases, 52 deaths, 610 hospitalized with 30 in ICU
Queensland: 3809 cases, 35 deaths, 656 hospitalized with 21 in ICU
Tasmania: 669 cases, one death, 76 in hospital and none in ICU
NT: 205 cases, one death, 33 in hospital with two in ICU
WA: 2,889 cases, four deaths, 339 hospitalized with eight in ICU
SA: 1,881 cases, nine deaths (between May 21 and August 9, 351 hospitalized with six in ICU
ACT: 556 cases, one death, 138 in hospital with three in ICU