Covid-19 cases Australia: Peter Collignon declares war on this year’s virus almost over

A leading Australian microbiologist said this year’s war against Covid in Australia is nearing its end as cases plummet and the country moves towards warmer seasons.

Associate Professor James Wood, the NSW government’s lead modeler, predicted the nation had experienced the worst of the pandemic after the number of cases dropped nearly 10,000 in a single week.

Last week, Australia saw 35,659 new infections on Tuesday, but this week that figure was just 26,746 – a drop of about 30 percent.

Professor Peter Collignon, the country’s most trusted voice during the Covid crisis, said he believes the modeling is “probably correct” and pointed to the high rate of community transfer as the critical element.

“We have high vaccination rates, but in the last six months, 70 to 80 percent of the population has also been infected,” Professor Collignon told Sky News.

“I would think about the next four to five months, with spring and summer, unless there is a completely new variant, which doesn’t seem to be the case, we are in good shape.”

There was fear that new variants and subvariants could slip through vaccine protection and prolong the pandemic; however, strong immunity to natural infection coupled with booster shots seems to have fought off new strains.

Professor Collignon said ‘hybrid immunity’, the combination of vaccines and community infection, meant Australia had ‘very good protection’ against the current Covid climate.

“The trick will be to see what happens in the UK, US and Canada, what happens in their winter months.

“I think this will be a winter sickness, so we’ll see what happens there, but it will be much, much less than what we’ve seen,” he told Sky.

The microbiologist said Australians also got second infections “much less often” than their first, but those who did had milder symptoms.

“They occur and will continue to be, but in general they are less common,” said Professor Collingnon.

Vaccine manufacturers are pushing a fourth dose for countries with high cases around the world, but the professor said there just wasn’t enough data to suggest whether another shot was needed.

“Everyone needs their third dose, especially if they haven’t had an infection. We’ll just have to wait for the fourth,” he said.

“When you’re 30 or 40 years old, you get a few months of protection. Your risk of getting serious diseases is already lower with the vaccine.

“For people over 65, your immune system doesn’t work as a 30-year-old, but we’ll have to wait and see at the fourth injection.”