Covid-19 Australia: Queensland axes mandatory marks on public transport, Dan Andrews won’t do same

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Queensland has become the second state within 24 hours to remove mandatory masks on public transport.

Within hours, commuters in the Sunshine State will no longer need to wear face masks on public transportation, taxis, rideshares or commercial shuttles.

The same rules apply when you are waiting at a platform or stop, taxi stand or pick-up area.

It comes after NSW lifted Covid-19 restrictions on Monday.

But one state that won’t follow suit is Victoria with Daniel Andrews standing firm.

More on the way