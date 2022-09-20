WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Covid-19 Australia: Queensland axes mandatory marks on public transport, Dan Andrews won’t do same

Australia
By Jacky

Queensland joins NSW to FINALLY scrap its public transport mask mandate – but Dan Andrews refuses to do the same in Victoria

By Kylie Stevens for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 07:52, 20 September 2022 | Up to date: 07:52, 20 September 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Queensland has become the second state within 24 hours to remove mandatory masks on public transport.

Within hours, commuters in the Sunshine State will no longer need to wear face masks on public transportation, taxis, rideshares or commercial shuttles.

The same rules apply when you are waiting at a platform or stop, taxi stand or pick-up area.

It comes after NSW lifted Covid-19 restrictions on Monday.

But one state that won’t follow suit is Victoria with Daniel Andrews standing firm.

More on the way

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Quick Flick founder Iris Smit is accused…

Jacky

Major Australian retailer KMD Brands…

Jacky

Hugh Hefner would get Playboy bunnies to…

Jacky
1 of 5,000

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More