Coverage of the Brownlows is slammed over a tiny detail

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Numerous footy fans have labeled the coverage of the 2022 AFL Brownlow Medal “outrageous” and “inappropriate for children” due to the overwhelming amount of gambling ads played during the broadcast.

The Brownlow Medal counting, held Sunday night at the Crown Casino in Melbourne, was broadcast live on Channel 7 last night.

Carlton’s Patrick Cripps won the prestigious medal by 29 votes, beating last year’s winner Brisbane Lions midfielder Lachie Neale by one vote.

But some Aussies say the vote announcement was soured during the broadcast due to an oversaturation of Sportsbet betting ads.

Footy fans have criticized Channel 7’s coverage of the AFL’s Brownlow medal count for the number of Sportsbet ads (pictured, former AFL player Nathan Brown)

The Brownlow medal count was broadcast live on Channel 7. It was held at the Crown Casino in Melbourne (pictured, Richmond Tigers player Daniel Rioli with partner Paris Lawrence

Channel Seven had ads and segments of the gambling company showing different betting odds for players for each round.

Viewers took to social media to express their frustrations at the constant ads and gambling promotions as kids watched.

“Hey @AFL, do you think we could have an event like the #Brownlow without the gambling money?” wrote one Twitter user.

“Just one night, you hit us with this crap every week during the season. You make it impossible for children to watch.’

Another user commented: “The disgusting hypocrisy of @AFL allowing #gambling on #Brownlow when every kid in the country is watching.”

“It normalizes gambling, which is a loss-making option for most people and devastating for many.”

Carlton’s Patrick Cripps (pictured) won the prestigious medal by 29 votes, beating Brisbane’s Lachie Neale by one vote

The voices, glamor and spectacle on the night seemed to have been soured by Sportsbet’s oversaturation of betting ads (pictured, former Kangaroo’s coach and player Dani Laidley with partner Donna Leckie)

“Disgusted by the @AFL to have gambling ads that saturate every part of the game,” added a third.

“The Brownlows interrupted betting all night, bets were added during the final, even during Auskick. It’s time to take gambling out of the sport.”

‘100% Gambling ruins lives,’ said one footy fan on Twitter. “Promoting constant gambling during AFL games and events is so concerning.”

‘I hear students talking in gambling terms at my workplace. That’s damn worrying. This has to stop. Gambling ruins lives, believe me.’

Even media figures and politicians shared their concerns about the number of betting ads during the medal count.

Independent MP Zoe Daniel shared a screenshot of a Sportsbet betting session, writing: ‘The association with sporting events and encouraging gambling must stop. This normalizes gambling for our children. Do we want this?’

Former Bulldogs player Nathan Brown presented Sportsbet odds for several players during coverage

Sportsbet is the official ‘betting partner’ of the AFL. It came after Sportsbet took over Beteasy in 2020 (pictured, a Sportsbet ad played during the coverage of the Brownlow tally)

The AFL got involved with Sportsbet after former CEO Andrew Demetriou signed a $10 million a year ‘gambling sponsor’ contract with Crownbet.

Mr Demetriou has served on the board of directors of both Crownbet and its major shareholder, Crown Resorts.

Crownbet became the main betting sponsor of the AFL. It was rebranded as BetEasy in 2018 and then acquired by Sportsbet in 2020.

Sportsbet claimed 50 percent of Australia’s sports betting market share in 2021 and has an average of 1 million monthly bettors.

Sportsbet is owned by Ireland’s Flutter Entertainment, one of the world’s largest betting companies.