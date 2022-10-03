Coventry mosque attack: Two arrested after man was viciously stabbed in ‘family feud murder’

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was hacked to death in the parking lot of a local mosque during a violent brawl.

Emergency services rushed to the Jamiah Masjid and Institute in Coventry after violence broke out in the surrounding area late on Sunday night.

Police later discovered that a 52-year-old man, named locally as Rab Nawaz, had been stabbed during a funeral prayer following a fight believed to stem from a family feud.

The attackers were described as being in possession of ‘large knives and machetes’ and initially targeted the victim’s car before allegedly stabbing him to death himself.

Witnesses described how Mr Nawaz had been rushed into the mosque for safety before he allegedly collapsed inside the burial grounds and died.

A 56-year-old man was arrested by armed officers nearby shortly after the attack, while a second suspect, aged 27, was detained in the early hours of Monday morning.

A statement from Mohammed Nabeel Afzal Qadri, head imam at the Al-Madinah Institute, said: ‘This was an isolated incident not linked to any religious or communal tensions.

“We believe that this was an instigated and pre-planned attack which arose out of a family feud.”

Both investigating officers and religious leaders were quick to distance the violent scenes from tensions that have flared in the West Midlands in recent weeks.

Police remain at the scene and have cordoned off parts of Queen Mary’s Road in Coventry following the shocking attack

Both men remain in custody and will be questioned by detectives on suspicion of murder.

The Midlands has seen communal tensions between Muslim and Hindu communities boil over into violence in recent weeks.

Last month, 16 police officers were injured while holding the line between rival groups of young men when they clashed in neighboring Leicestershire.

However, police say they believe this murder is an isolated incident and are not linking it to ‘other disputes’.

Detective Constable Shaun Edwards, of West Midlands Police, said: ‘We do not believe this is linked to any other incidents or disputes either in Coventry or the wider West Midlands and it appears to have been an isolated dispute which ended in tragedy .

‘We will continue to work hard to bring everyone involved to justice.’

Imam Qadri added: ‘I speak on behalf of the mosque and the local community, which severely condemns this disgusting, despicable and despicable act.

Every individual’s life is precious and sacred, for to be lost in an instant in such a savage and brutal manner is devastating.

‘All educational activities in the mosque have been postponed for the time being to give the police the space and time they need.’

Local residents said the fatal mass brawl broke out in the street after a funeral at the mosque.

One woman, who did not want to be named, said: ‘It was chaos, there must have been more than a dozen of them scrapping.

‘Many of them had knives and machetes, and then there were police and ambulances everywhere.

‘It was something to do with a family dispute over a funeral that had taken place at the mosque yesterday.

‘To hear that someone has been murdered over it is just so shocking – it’s even more senseless bloodshed on our streets.’

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: ‘We were called to reports of a stabbing on Durbur Avenue at 9.07pm.

‘Three ambulances, three paramedics and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

‘On arrival we discovered two male patients. One was treated for very serious injuries and the other for potentially serious injuries before both were taken to hospital.’

Inspector Edwards added: ‘We will continue to work to bring everyone involved to justice.

‘I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have seen or recorded what happened on a mobile phone or dashcam to contact us as soon as possible.

‘Officers are speaking to residents and local leaders to offer reassurance and patrols in the area will be stepped up.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting log 3319 of October 2.

You can reach the force via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.