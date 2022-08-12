Cousin of crop-killing bacteria that mutate quickly

Psyllids, related to those found with the new species Liberibacter. Credit: UCANR



A bacterial species closely related to the deadly greening disease of citrus fruits, it is rapidly developing its ability to infect insect hosts and possibly plants.

The newly identified species belongs to Liberibacter, a family of bacteria known to infect several economically important crops. There are nine known Liberibacter species, including one that infects potatoes and three that are associated with greening citrus fruits.

Citrus greening, also known as Huanglongbing, is the biggest killer of citrus trees worldwide. While many are working on solutions, there is currently no effective prevention or treatment option on the market.

Given the destructive properties of its relatives, UC Riverside scientists sought to understand the ways in which the new species, L. capsica, genetically resemble other species of Liberibacter.

“As with new strains of COVID-19, bacteria become variants of concern if their mutations can affect pathogenic or transmissible properties,” said Allison Hansen, UCR entomologist and research leader.

Many Liberibacters share genes that enable their ability to live in a host.

“These bacteria acquire DNA from their hosts, so without a host they are gone, they will die,” Hansen said.

For this study, the research team identified 21 genes in L. capsica that are rapidly evolving amino acid mutations associated with infectious properties. This evolution is documented in a new Microbiological spectrum journal paper.

L. capsica was found in a pair of psyllids on a pepper plant in Brazil. Credit: PierreSelim



A subset of mutations the team has repeatedly found involves genes that affect pilus, tiny bacterial “hairs” that allow the bacteria to move into host insects and take up DNA. Insects then transfer the bacteria to plants.

L. capsica was accidentally found in a pair of flying insects on a pepper plant in Brazil. These insects, psyllids, are known pepper pests. However, it is not yet known whether L. capsica infects peppers or other crops.

It can be difficult to gather direct evidence about whether the bacteria infect pepper tissues, since Hansen’s team only had one sample and L. capsica cannot be grown in a lab.

The psyllids were collected in Brazil by Diana Percy, an entomologist at the University of British Columbia and a frequent collaborator of Hansen. Percy travels the world in search of psyllids, but little did they know that these would harbor new bacteria. That discovery was later created in Hansen’s lab after Percy shared the psyllids she obtained abroad.

“We’re informing scientists in Brazil and other places to screen plants for it,” Hansen said. “It should be on everyone’s radar for outbreak potential given Liberibacter’s propensity to be serious plant pathogens on domestic crops.”

An integral part of this study was the work of Ariana Sanchez, a UCR microbiology student interested in insect-borne bacterial pathogens. Sanchez is the first inclusive scientist in the department of entomology.

The department created the Advancing Inclusivity in Entomology scholarship in response to the Black Lives Matter movement and the death of George Floyd in 2020. The faculty recognized the need to support students from marginalized groups who are passionate about the studying insects but have to deal with systemic barriers that exclude them from research opportunities.

By helping to identify the ways in which L. capsica evolves, Sanchez has made significant contributions to Liberibacter knowledge.

“Being able to understand pathogens like these, and how they interact with the insects that carry them, is so crucial to the security of our food supply,” Hansen said.

Researchers identify protein target to stop citrus tree disease

More information:

Allison K. Hansen et al, Diverse host-microbe interaction and pathogenesis proteins detected in recently identified Liberibacter species, Microbiological spectrum (2022). Allison K. Hansen et al, Diverse host-microbe interaction and pathogenesis proteins detected in recently identified Liberibacter species,(2022). DOI: 10.1128/spectrum.02091-22

Provided by University of California – Riverside

