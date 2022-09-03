Courtney Stodden SLAMS Bethenny Frankel for ‘mocking’ her in 2013 interview

Courtney Stodden reprimanded Bethenny Frankel this Friday for ‘derisively’ interviewing her on her talk show in 2013.

Bethenny, 51, recently accused the Kardashians of their “irresponsible” photoshopping, which she said was “not fair to women.”

Now Courtney, who came out as non-binary last year but uses both she and she pronouns, has responded by saying, ‘How are you @bethennyfrankel for girls/women if you made me feel so ridiculous on your show? when I was 19?’

Courtney became known as the “child bride” in 2011 after her acting coach Doug Hutchison married her when she was just 16 and he was 50.

When she went to Bethenny’s show, she and Doug were on a rough patch in their turbulent on-off relationship, which she has since described as “nurturing.”

Over the course of the interview, Bethenny accused Courtney of “looking like you could be in a strip club” and told her that “you look very promiscuous.”

Then, when asked about Courtney’s professional ventures, including a rumored memoir, Courtney jokingly replied, “I don’t read or write!”

Courtney did it bravely during the interview, cheerfully telling Bethenny, “Put it on the line. Believe me, I’ve heard a lot more than this.’

But she revealed on Instagram this Friday that she was so distraught by her treatment on Bethenny’s show that she “canceled all my other interviews in NYC and immediately went back to LA with my eyes wide open.”

Courtney claimed that Bethenny “wasn’t trying to help me, she allowed members of her audience to laugh at me. It hurt me deeply. That also causes insecurities, depressions that contributed to MY own eating disorder. Idk, it’s just hypocritical.’

She added: “I felt like I had to say, ‘I don’t read or write’ when she mockingly asked about my book. I was about to burst into tears half way through. It’s something I haven’t forgotten but I’m fine I just can’t deal with the up and coming women??? #kimkardashian #bethennyfrankel.’

As the day went on, Courtney posted an interview clip in which Bethenny noted that Courtney had “rejected porn videos” and wondered why.

Based on Courtney’s “promiscuous” strip club appearance, Bethenny argued, “it seems the next step should be to make a porn video, which would be just the right thing to do if this is the way you market yourself.’

“Is this someone who shows empathy for children who have been abused?” Courtney wrote about the clip this Friday. Or who cares about women’s mental health anyway? And is supportive towards women?’

Admonishing Bethenny to “let @kim be kardashian,” Courtney added the hashtags: “#womensupportingwomen #kimkardashian #bethennyfrankel #mentalhealth.”

About a year and a half after she appeared on Bethenny’s show, Courtney finally released a porn video with Vivid Entertainment.

Courtney’s final appearance came in response to giving a TMZ interview in which she criticized the Kardashians for having their photos digitally altered.

“It’s not fair to women who are just trying to make ends meet,” Bethenny said. “It’s irresponsible, it’s reckless, it’s not inspiring, it’s not ambitious.”

The former Real Housewife Of New York City bellowed, “It’s destructive. It creates eating disorders, insecurity, depression. It’s serious business.’

Bethenny, who has a 12-year-old daughter of her own, said the filtering makes moms “insecure” because they “don’t have the time” or “don’t even know how” to edit their photos.

Courtney met Doug at age 16 through an online acting class he taught, and within a few months married her at the Chapel Of The Flowers in Las Vegas in 2011.

“We fully support this marriage,” her mother told Krista Keller Radar Online at the time. “Doug is a wonderful man and we love him.”

Krista called the couple “very much in love” and said, “Courtney was a virgin when she married Doug. She’s a good Christian girl.’

Doug, who has now had three wives, said: Fox news in 2020 that he “lost my family and friends” and “shot my career through the head” by marrying Courtney.

During her time with Doug, Courtney became pregnant and miscarried, and has been open about the pain of her loss.

In 2016, Courtney appeared in The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition, where a new layer of her problems surfaced.

Krista claimed she was having an “emotional affair” with Doug, who insisted it never happened and called his mother-in-law “a compulsive liar.”

In Doug’s version of events, Krista told him she loved him two weeks after he married Courtney, but he didn’t respond in kind.

On the show, Courtney accused Krista of giving her permission to marry Doug as a ploy to end up dating him herself.

Courtney and Doug split in 2013 and reunited in 2014, but in 2017 they broke up again and in 2018 she filed for divorce.

When the divorce was finalized in March 2020, she posted a flashback of him kissing her at Chateau Marmont, writing, “I look back at this photo and feel absolutely abused.”

She said to Doug, “I will always love you; yet I will always be angry. You have left me – a child woman, belittled and confused. These things I will overcome. I wish you the best. But please don’t ever do this to another minor again.’