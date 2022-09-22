Courtney Miller hints at Home and Away return after refining her craft at drama school

Former Home and Away star Courtney Miller said on Wednesday she would consider returning to the soap opera.

The 26-year-old actress left the series in June so she could refine her craft at a drama school in Melbourne.

She said Yahoo lifestyle she would like to make a short return to Summer Bay so she could put her newfound acting skills to good use.

“I wouldn’t do a long stint. I want to go back to work to see what I’ve learned, what I’ve taken on and how I’ve grown as an actor,” she said.

Courtney added that after four years on the series, her on-screen co-stars became her true friends.

‘We will never lose sight of each other. You love them in your heart, but you can’t always talk to them.’

Courtney’s character Bella Nixon, a dedicated photographer, bids farewell to Summer Bay after being offered a job in New York.

She revealed on Instagram in June that she is quitting the long-running Channel Seven soap.

Courtney, who joined the cast in 2018, wrote in her farewell message: “To the time of my life. Thanks @homeandaway. Forever and ever your Bella.’

Her surprising announcement coincides with rumors that serial veteran Kate Ritchie may also be returning after a nine-year absence.

Ritchie raised eyebrows this week after posting a beach selfie with a particularly telling detail.

The 43-year-old shared a radiant photo of herself on Instagram with Sydney’s Palm Beach in the background.

Many of her 331,000 followers quickly noted that the suburb is the shooting location for Home and Away’s outdoor scenes, sparking speculation that she may be returning.

Courtney revealed on Instagram in June that she is quitting the Channel Seven soap after four years