Courtney Love sports rocker chic look at the London premiere of David Bowie film Moonage Daydream

Courtney Love was trendy as ever while attending the London premiere of Moonage Daydream at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on Monday.

The 58-year-old Doll Parts singer rocked in a long black dress with large gold safety pins, a keyhole detail at the front and a slight thigh split.

The San Francisco-born star paired the all-black look with black tights and matching heels.

Courtney added a touch of glitter to her look by opting for a pair of glittering gold bracelets, a matching necklace and a large diamond star on her finger.

She completed the outfit with a small black purse with gold hardware, slung over her shoulder.

The musician wore her blond locks curled slightly in a shaggy mullet style, with her bangs wrapped around her face.

The grunge rocker accentuated her features with hints of bronze eyeshadow, pale pink blush and dark red lipstick.

While on the red carpet, she met director Brett Morgen, 53, who wore a bright blue-blue suit with a matching tie, a floral shirt underneath and white sneakers.

The dynamic duo smiled as they posed together for the shutterbugs.

Morgen – who also produced the documentary film about Courtney’s late husband Kurt Cobain entitled Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck – reportedly got “unfiltered access to Bowie’s personal archives” for the documentary.

Moonage Daydream contains “thousands of hours” of “never before seen footage” featuring clips from David Bowie’s personal archive used to narrate the film.

The project is described to Variety as: ‘An experiential cinematic odyssey of feature films that explores Bowie’s creative, musical and spiritual journey.

Narrated through sublime, kaleidoscopic, never-before-seen imagery, performances and music, the film is guided by Bowie’s narration.

‘Neither documentary nor biography, but an immersive cinematic experience, based in part on thousands of hours of never-before-seen material.’

Moonage Daydream hits theaters and IMAX on September 16.