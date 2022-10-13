Courtney Love puts on a busty display in a pink strapless gown at the Attitude Awards

She is known for her rock and roll image.

Still, Courtney Love opted for a more subdued ensemble when she attended the Attitude Awards at The Roundhouse in London on Wednesday night.

The singer, 58, looked pretty pink as she formed a storm on the red carpet.

She opted for a strapless dress that emphasizes her cleavage and flares out over her lithe figure.

Courtney paired the dress with sheer black tights and jeweled heels.

She completed her look with a red beaded necklace and quirky Olympia Le-Tan Breakfast at Tiffany’s embroidered clutch.

Earlier this year Courtney spoke about the highly influential Nirvana album Nevermind, co-written by her late husband, Kurt Cobain, during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

The musician said her late husband’s work on the project likely contributed to its lasting quality.

She noted that he “had the courage to change both himself and the world, and he was successfully encouraged.”

Lovers: Courtney spoke earlier this year about the influential Nirvana album Nevermind, which was co-written by her late husband Kurt Cobain (pictured with their daughter Frances in 1993)

Courtney also spoke of her top tracks from the release, saying, “On A Plain is my favorite. However, Something In The Way is one of the best rock songs of all time.”

She wrote that Kurt “worked his way into Something in the Way.” He tells himself everything just to get through.’

The artist discussed how the late guitarist was particularly open about his feelings, though he managed to retain an element of mystique.

“I think he was honest because he didn’t realize his public personality. Who Kurt was to me was never what you saw in the audience,” she said.