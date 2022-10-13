Courtney Love puts on a busty display in a pink strapless gown at the Attitude Awards
She is known for her rock and roll image.
Still, Courtney Love opted for a more subdued ensemble when she attended the Attitude Awards at The Roundhouse in London on Wednesday night.
The singer, 58, looked pretty pink as she formed a storm on the red carpet.
She opted for a strapless dress that emphasizes her cleavage and flares out over her lithe figure.
Courtney paired the dress with sheer black tights and jeweled heels.
She completed her look with a red beaded necklace and quirky Olympia Le-Tan Breakfast at Tiffany’s embroidered clutch.
Earlier this year Courtney spoke about the highly influential Nirvana album Nevermind, co-written by her late husband, Kurt Cobain, during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.
The musician said her late husband’s work on the project likely contributed to its lasting quality.
She noted that he “had the courage to change both himself and the world, and he was successfully encouraged.”
Courtney also spoke of her top tracks from the release, saying, “On A Plain is my favorite. However, Something In The Way is one of the best rock songs of all time.”
She wrote that Kurt “worked his way into Something in the Way.” He tells himself everything just to get through.’
The artist discussed how the late guitarist was particularly open about his feelings, though he managed to retain an element of mystique.
“I think he was honest because he didn’t realize his public personality. Who Kurt was to me was never what you saw in the audience,” she said.
2022 ATTITUDE AWARDS WINNERS
Icon Award
Skin, presented by Dame Kelly Holmes
Game Changer Award
John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, presented by H from Steps
Broadcast price
Robert Rinder, presented by Owain Wyn Evans
honorary gay
Melanie C, presented by Rylan
Music Prize
Cat Burns, presented by Lady Phyll
Television price
Heartstopper, presented by Rosie Jones
community award
Sink The Pink, presented by Bimini
Inspiration prize
The Vivienne, presented by Jayde Adams
Ally Award
Ellie Goulding, hosted by Adele Roberts
culture prize
Layton Williams presented by AJ Odudu
Man of the Year
Josh Cavallo, hosted by Amanda Davies