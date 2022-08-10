Courtney Love, 58, shows off her youthful physique in a patterned bikini

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She flew to the island of Ischia in Italy for a sun vacation.

And Courtney Love showed off her youthful physique as she posed for a bikini photo during the trip on Wednesday.

The American singer-songwriter, 58, had her toned abs on display in the green, orange and white patterned two-piece.

Looks good: Courtney Love showed off her youthful physique as she posed for a bikini photo on Wednesday after heading to the island of Ischia in Italy for a sun vacation

The star shone in the plunging bikini top which she paired as an accessory with a series of gold chains, while also adding darker hues to her look.

Courtney completed her beach look with fuzzy flip flops and showed off her many tattoos while wearing the bikini, including one on her inner arm that reads ‘Let it Bleed’.

The beauty wrote in the caption: “Good life is the best revenge!” as she threw her hands in the air and beamed.

Holiday: The American singer-songwriter, 58, had her toned abs on display in the green, orange and white patterned two-piece

Love recently spoke about the highly influential Nirvana album Nevermind, co-written by her late husband, Kurt Cobain, during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

During the sit-down, the actress noted that she was surprised by the enduring quality of the studio release and that she usually doesn’t discuss the work.

‘I never talk about Nevermind! I have no idea what I’m going to say. I’m shocked that it’s been 30 years,” she said.

Love also recalled that the first time she listened to the album in its entirety was during a promotional tour in Europe.

Family: Love recently spoke about the highly influential Nirvana album Nevermind, co-written by her late husband, Kurt Cobain, during an interview with the Los Angeles Times (pictured with Kurt and their daughter Frances in 1993)

“When you heard it in that context, it was like being in a completely different world. For a few days we just listened to it over and over,’ she said.

The musician also said her late husband’s work on the project likely contributed to its lasting quality.

She noted that he “had the courage to change both himself and the world, and he was successfully encouraged.”

Love also spoke of her top tracks from the release, saying, “On A Plain is my favorite. However, Something In The Way is one of the best rock songs of all time.”

She wrote that Cobain’clawing his way out on Something in the Way. He tells himself everything just to get through it.’

The artist discussed how the late guitarist was particularly open about his feelings, though he managed to retain an element of mystique.

“I think he was honest because he didn’t realize his public personality. Who Kurt was to me was never what you saw in the audience,” she said.

Love ended by saying, “I’m very picky when I listen to Kurt, but when I hear Nevermind, I think of the joy he had tinkering with the drums for this glorious thing he had to say.”