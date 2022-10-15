Courtney and Cameron’s Slow Burn Is Fizzling Out on ‘Stargirl’ Season 3

Editor’s Note: The below contains spoilers for Stargirl Season 3.DC’s Stargirl follows Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) while her family moves to Blue Valley, Nebraska, where she finds a cosmic staff and long-hidden secrets about her stepfather Pat (Luke Wilson) and his ties to the superheroes that once formed the Justice Society of America. Now, midway through The CW’s third season, Courtney’s life as Stargirl has been made infinitely more complicated by the attempted rehabilitation of former enemies who, despite their best efforts, aren’t exactly known for handling tense situations in the best way. . But the most complex aspect of her life right now is her blossoming romance with Cameron Mahkent (Hunter Sansone), something that has been slowly building since the very beginning of the series. And now that we are finally seeing this dynamic being explored? It doesn’t give the satisfaction we’ve been waiting for.

From the start, Courtney’s dynamic with Cameron was incredibly complex, although he was unaware of the secrets. Almost as soon as Courtney became a Stargirl, she became entangled in battle with the Injustice Society of America, the enemies that ended up killing and defeating several members of the JSA in a brutal battle about ten years earlier. The catch? The leader of the ISA was Jordan Mahkent (Neil Jackson), Cameron’s father who later fell in love with Courtney’s mother Barbara (Amy Smart). Her most powerful enemy was the father of her love interest, which was absolutely delightful television to devour. However, since the end of the first season, the remaining development of their slow burn is rather disappointing.

As if that alone wasn’t complicated enough, her stepbrother Mike (Trae Romano) accidentally killing Jordan and breaking him into pieces in his icicle form during the final battle just made things worse. Plus, Jordan’s Parents – Cameron’s Grandparents Sofus (Jim France) and Lily Mahkent (Kay Galvin) — know about Courtney’s involvement in their son’s untimely death, something they haven’t disclosed to Cameron as of yet. During the second season, Courtney kept his distance from Cameron, while his role was limited to brief appearances when he painted a mural of his father in the middle of town. Their limited interactions clearly showed their feelings for each other, but Courtney’s guilt was too great and she couldn’t bring herself to reveal the truth about Jordan. Meanwhile, Cameron began to develop his own superpowers: cryokinesis, just like his father and grandparents.

In the third season, their dynamics have finally started to change… a bit. With his powers growing rapidly, Cameron struggles to control them. Courtney finds out and offers him for various reasons to help him learn to cope with his abilities, eventually trying to help him not turn into his father. After finally spending a lot of time together and two seasons of longing glances and fierce interactions, Courtney and Cameron finally decide to act on their feelings for each other and kiss in his cryokinesis-created snow. They’ve made progress in their relationship, even had an awkward family gathering with Courtney’s parents and Cameron’s grandparents, but it ended up being a little disappointing to see how things turned out.

It has become rather difficult to invest in the couple now that they have made things official. Perhaps partly due to the fact that they’ve barely spent time together where Courtney hasn’t been in conflict with her feelings because of the many lingering secrets hanging over their heads. Or rather, because of how slowly this flame actually burns. It’s going to “slow burn” to its limits, and it’s hard to worry if not much has changed. There’s been little to no solution to the issues plaguing the pair since season one, so why did we wait so long for the two to get together? Courtney lies almost constantly to Cameron, who still doesn’t even know she’s Stargirl. He knows nothing of the key role she played in his father’s final moments, who will clearly destroy their romance if he discovers the truth and how much she’s hiding from him, while he’s been relatively open with her by comparison.

Moreover, the question of whether or not he will follow in his father’s footsteps is something that remains dragging because the show consistently chooses to focus on other stories, leaving us with so little time to know who Cameron is and whether these powers will also cause his perspective to shift, which is a possibility. His grandparents are definitely just as bad as his father, so it’s hard to know if he can overcome decades of evil and break free. And a new complication of this romance is that the other members of the JSA don’t trust Cameron because of what his father did, leaving Courtney in a terrible place where she is torn between everyone and no one in her life can tell the truth about what’s going on. the hand is On. Simply put, there’s just way too much going on with this dynamic that seemingly hardly matters to the writers.

star girl has always struggled with having way too many characters in the spotlight with so few episodes, and the story with Cameron and Courtney has always been on the losing end of the battle. Now the slow burn between Cameron and Courtney just doesn’t really work, because there’s just too much to deal with after so many little things have built up over the course of the show and now more are piled on top of it. The show basically killed the follow-through buzz because of how poorly it’s handled so far. Given the state of The CW, it’s quite possible that the current season will be the final season of star girl. With only seven episodes to go, there’s no way for the series to bring this story and romance to a satisfying conclusion, even if they don’t end together. Unless something drastic changes in the next episode, this slow burn will completely disappear and live on as one of the most disappointing aspects of an otherwise fantastic show, which is a shame because Courtney and Cameron had the potential to be some of the most interesting dynamics. that we’ve seen from DC’s superheroes on The CW.

star girl continues Wednesday on The CW.