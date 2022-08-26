Courteney Cox stuns in bikini with Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox looked breathtakingly youthful at age 58 when she was spotted in the waters off Positano this week.

The Friends icon showed off her sensationally toned bikini body in a barely there black two-piece as she emerged from the ocean dripping wet.

She was joined by her sizzling boyfriend Johnny McDaid, 46, a Northern Irish musician who has written for acts like P!nk and Ed Sheeran.

Courteney added a touch of dazzle to her swimsuit by accessorizing with jewelry, including a glittering gold necklace and stylish bracelet.

The TV legend, who shares an 18-year-old daughter named Coco with her rambunctious ex-husband David Arquette, swept her soaked black hair back into a ponytail.

Johnny, a member of the band Snow Patrol, showed off his own muscular torso by going shirtless as he and Courteney clambered over the coastal boulders together.

Armed with a pair of noodle floaties, the old couple, who’s been together for over eight years, went down a ladder into the water.

Courteney was spotted laughing with her husband before descending the ladder to plunge into the Mediterranean.

They spent days enjoying the delights of the Amalfi Coast and enjoying the scenery in the fishing village of Nerano and Positano.

In previous interviews, Courteney has glimpsed the habits that helped keep her figure in such amazing shape.

She once told Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop that staying fit isn’t just about the results and wearing a bikini at age 45, but also about ‘being healthy for me and my family’.

In a 2017 interview with new you magazine, she explained about several of the workouts she has integrated into her workout regimen.

“I do Pilates three times a week with a great teacher, Jessica McTighe. I also like to walk and then run. I walk for a minute, then I run for a minute. I try to do that for 30 minutes three times a week,” she said.

The Cougar Town star added: “For toning, I like to use those tires and walk sideways and then forward across the floor. I also play tennis on Sundays.’

As for nutrition, she shared: “Fortunately, some of my favorite foods in the world are vegetables. I just love kale, spinach, broccoli, asparagus. Everything green I long for. I also eat a lot of protein like steak, chicken and some fish like tilapia.’

Courteney clarified: ‘Don’t get me wrong, I love pasta and potatoes and every now and then I eat sweet potato fries, but right now I’m really low carb. It was pretty intense after Thanksgiving.”

Over the course of their romance, Johnny and Courteney were briefly engaged, but they never tied the knot, causing the engagement to be called off in 2015 when they temporarily split up.

Although they mend their romantic relationship, they never got engaged again, although Courteney has suggested the marriage is not off the table altogether.

In January she spoke with People about the prospect of marrying Johnny, and said, “I don’t know. I’m certainly not against it. I just don’t think about it.’

She and Johnny were kept apart by the COVID-19 lockdowns for nine months while he was in the UK and she in the US, but they reunited in December 2020.

“I’ve learned that love is precious. As I got older I realized that,” she thought as she reflected on how the pandemic forced them to stay separated.

Professionally, Courteney stars in the Shining Vale series, co-created by Sharon Horgan, who previously helped create series such as Catastrophe.

Sharon’s co-creator of Shining Vale is Jeff Astrof, a writer who has worked on programs such as The New Adventures Of Old Christine and Trial And Error.

Courteney leads a star-studded cast including Oscar winner Mira Sorvino and Oscar nominee Greg Kinnear.

Mira starred in the cult comedy Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion with Courteney’s Friends cast-mate Lisa Kudrow.