Courteney Cox rocks a bikini and shares loved-up snaps with beau Johnny McDaid on European vacation

Courteney Cox rocked in a bikini as she zoomed in a boat through the waters off the Amalfi Coast.

In a video shared on her Instagram page on Saturday, the 58-year-old shared a video of her time behind the wheel as she sailed the Mediterranean, writing: ‘Learning to drive in Ireland and on the open seas. I’m not good at it either, but don’t worry about it… my instructor was hot. #almaficoast.’

The hot instructor she referred to was longtime love, Johnny McDaid, 46.

The Friends star showed off her toned physique as she donned a skimpy black bikini on the cruiser as it traveled through turquoise waters surrounded by rocky hills.

The Cougar Town star appeared makeup-free, wore sunglasses and styled long dark hair in a loose ponytail.

The single mother of one, Coco, 18, who she shares with ex-husband David Arquette, 50, smiled for the camera as she made her way through the jet set getaway.

The Mothers and Daughters actor also shared some beloved photos with her longtime partner as they enjoyed the sights and sounds of their relaxing vacation.

In one photo, a bikini-clad Courteney looked fresh out of the ocean as she shared a hug with her shirtless beau and donned a beaked cap.

In another, both were in matching white as they posed for a nighttime photo with the city lights behind them.

Going strong: The couple, who have been going strong since 2013, wore matching whites as they posed for a nighttime photo with the city lights behind them

The devoted pair recently traveled to the rocker’s native Ireland, where Johnny performed with his band, Snow Patrol.

The group played in the seaside town of Bangor, and it appears the Scream star was trying to learn to drive there.

Cars on the Emerald Isle drive on the left side of the road and have their steering wheel on the right side of the car.