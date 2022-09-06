Courteney Cox responds to Kanye West claiming her hit sitcom Friends wasn’t funny

<!–

Kanye West returned to Instagram over the Labor Day holiday weekend, where an old tweet of his from October 2020 resurfaced, where he claimed the classic sitcom Friends “wasn’t funny.”

The 45-year-old rapper/entrepreneur shared a photo of a text that claimed to be from the West, but revealed it was made up, while also adding that he “didn’t actually write the text that said, “Friends weren’t funny either’, but I wish I had.’

This caught the eye of Friends star Courteney Cox, who shared her thoughts with a short video on Tuesday, taking a shot at Ye along the way.

“I bet the old Kayne thought Friends was funny,” Cox posted with a frown.

The post also featured a short video of Cox looking at her phone when she comes across Kanye’s new post.

The text is marked with the text, “I actually didn’t write the text that said, ‘Friends weren’t funny either,’ but I wish I had,” while also highlighting West’s handle.

The video — set to Kanye and T-Pain’s song Heartless — shows an upset Cox turning around and turning off the speaker that plays Kanye and T-Pain’s song as the video ends.

Kanye’s original tweet was seemingly prompted by an Instagram post from Cox’s Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston in late October 2020.

The post showed Aniston delivering her presidential ballot, revealing that she had voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and explaining why.

The end of her post featured a postscript that read, “It’s not funny voting for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.’

West then tweeted a screengrab of a news story about Aniston’s post, adding, “Wow, that Rogan interview shook them up. .

West had qualified to run for president in 12 states, with Wyoming preacher Michelle Tidball as his running mate.

He also urged his followers to vote for him as a write-in, though the rapper only got 70K votes and finally gave in.

West has expressed interest in rejoining in 2024, although it is unclear whether he will exert any pressure to get on the ballot.

West has also not publicly commented on Cox’s Instagram video at this time.