Couriers in Queensland caught throwing packages 10metres into a truck damaging customers’ goods

Shocking images have been taken of couriers carelessly throwing customer packages into the back of the truck.

The video, shot at Mackay Airport in Queensland, shows two StarTrack workers picking up fragile packages and throwing them into a van up to 10 meters high.

A customer, Ashlee Coath, believes the packages she received from StarTrack were likely damaged in the incident and the couriers should be fired.

StarTrack couriers (pictured) were filmed throwing fragile packages in the back of their truck at Mackay Airport in Queensland

Ms Coath revealed that many of the framed canvases she had bought online for herself and her daughter had arrived at their home broken and beaten up.

After seeing the video and social media reactions, awareness of the likely cause of the damage became clear.

“I put two and two together, and I found out it probably ended up breaking down,” she said 7News.

“I always say: treat people the way you want to be treated, and I think that goes for things too.”

Customer Ashlee Coath said her framed canvases arrived broken and battered (pictured)

StarTrack is a subsidiary of Australia Post. It apologized on Thursday: “These actions are not in line with the high standards of service we expect from our people, and we sincerely apologize,” a spokesperson said.

Other members of the public had also posted examples of items arriving damaged.

The latest incident comes after a similar incident in which Australia Post couriers were caught throwing parcels around a depot without considering possible damage.

StarTrack employees were filmed by a trader near the Newcastle depot after he heard the sound of items falling on a concrete floor.

Australia Post had to apologize after the images were shared on a Central Coast social media page.

The Facebook page lit up after the minute-long clip showed workers throwing and knocking over items on the floor and in containers near parked vans.

A large package was thrown into a dumpster as workers walked around sorting the mail.

Chris Heaney, who captured the event on camera, said he sent the video to StarTrack but wasn’t happy with the response, so he decided to make it public.

Some viewers said they received broken content in the mail, and others slammed the “disrespectful” workers.

Images show how a large package is thrown into a container (photo) in the depot in Newcastle

“Be proud of your work and treat others as you would like to be treated,” one wrote.

One user said the video explained the big dent on the box of their new Samsung Galaxy s22.

Australia Post apologized and said its employees, including at StarTrack, were working hard to… deliver a record number of packages.

“However, these actions are not in line with the high service standards we expect from our people and we sincerely apologize,” it told the Daily Mail Australia.