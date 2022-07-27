‘Courageous visionaries’: How a German district cut dependence on Russian gas
Russia has drastically reduced its gas supply to Europe after the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, prompting the EU to make efforts to fill the gap. But a district in Germany may have already shown how the continent could end its energy dependence on Moscow. Thanks to “brave visionaries”, the Rhein-Hunsrück district has for decades no longer relied on gas from Russia or elsewhere, but instead produces its own energy through a range of renewable sources.