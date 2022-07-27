WhatsNew2Day
‘Courageous visionaries’: How a German district cut dependence on Russian gas

Issued on:

Russia has drastically reduced its gas supply to Europe after the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, prompting the EU to make efforts to fill the gap. But a district in Germany may have already shown how the continent could end its energy dependence on Moscow. Thanks to “brave visionaries”, the Rhein-Hunsrück district has for decades no longer relied on gas from Russia or elsewhere, but instead produces its own energy through a range of renewable sources.

