Couple’s Carlton-themed AFL wedding goes viral as their beloved team gets knocked out of the finals

A couple who decided to have a Carlton-themed wedding ruined their honeymoon when their favorite team was knocked out of the final just a day after the ceremony – and the images have gone viral.

The 29-second video Ashleigh Jackman posted to TikTok on August 21 shows her and her husband entering their wedding reception by running through a footy banner that reads “We couldn’t think of a catchy rhyme, so here’s Mr. and Mrs. Jackman for the first time’.

The music accompanying the happy couple is a Carlton club song that reads, “We are the Navy Blues. We are the old dark navy blues. We are the team that never lets you down.’

A video posted to TikTok shows the moment the couple arrives at their Carlton-themed wedding reception by running through a banner as the Carlton club song plays

The happy couple married the day before Carlton played arch-rival Collingwood – and lost a heartthrob by one point to beat the final

The caption to the video reads: ‘Before Collingwood broke our hearts on Sunday afternoon, there was this. The entrance to our Saturday night wedding reception is perfect for two lifelong Carlton supporters/members.”

Unfortunately for the newlyweds, the old navy blues let them down when Collingwood won an epic clash in a packed MCG last Sunday.

The Blues lost 11.9 (75) to 10.14 (74) to their arch-rivals in front of 88,287 fans – the biggest AFL crowd since the 2019 grand final – and will have to wait at least 12 more months to play the final footy for the first time since 2013.

Carlton looked good to break their September hoodoo as they turned around a 19 point deficit to take a 24 lead on the last change.

However, the Blues froze on the big stage and lost their lead by kicking 0.6 to 5.1 from the Magpies in the last quarter, with Jamie Elliott starting the match winner with just under two minutes left.

The goal sealed a place in the top four for Collingwood and a place in the final for the Western Bulldogs, while Carlton missed the final by 0.6 percentage points.

The Carlton Blues leave the field after being defeated by Collingwood by one point and missing the finals.

Despite the heartbreaking result, AFL fans rushed to comment and show their support for the viral video.

“I want this at my wedding,” one user commented

“This is really great,” said another.

“Guess the kids will be Carlton,” a third commented.

Collingwood players celebrate after beating their arch-rivals at the MCG last Sunday

However, a Collingwood supporter couldn’t help but say, ‘Goo the Mighty Magpies! You won’t forget that night.’