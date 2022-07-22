Couple who scooped £3.6million EuroMillions prize reveal they have already splashed out on a house

A couple from Cumbria has won a staggering £3.6million after missing out on the £191million EuroMillions Jackpot rollover by just one number.

The organisation revealed that there were five players across Europe who missed out by one lucky star, with three hailing from the UK, who received £3.6 million each.

Helen, 58, and Lee Kuchczynski, 52, from Cumbria took champagne and an oversized cheque to the beach to celebrate their windfall.

Mrs Kuchczynski said: ‘Lady Luck more than smiled at us, she grinned and burst out laughing, so instead of the usual Chinese takeaway in front of the telly to celebrate my birthday, we bought a whopping detached house with all the mod cons – it even has electric gates!’

The pair made an offer on a home on Helen’s 58th birthday, something meaningful to the couple who have so far been renting for their married life.

Helen, of Cumbria, added: ‘My first purchase as a millionaire was two bags of cat litter while Lee invested in a new back-scratcher, not sure if that is living the high life!’

Helen, a Financial Administrator, and HGV driver Lee’s winning journey started when Helen bought a Lucky Dip for the EuroMillions draw, she said: ‘I always play online, up until a few months ago it was just once a week but earlier this year I decided we really needed our luck to change so decided to ‘go for it’ and play more regularly. Not in a million years did I imagine our luck would change quite so dramatically but I’m very pleased it did!’

Early the following morning when, enjoying a morning coffee before work, she spotted an email from The National Lottery alerting her to a win.

She said: ‘I logged into my account on the laptop but was disappointed to see the balance was the same as usual, 40p. I logged in with my app instead to see if that showed anything different, still 40p, so I then clicked on the message and the 40p was very quickly forgotten, and replaced with £3,665,079.10!’

Not prepared to believe it was right, and that the family’s luck had changed quite so significantly, Helen took the phone through to show her daughter who was getting ready for her second day at a new job.

She added: ‘As I handed the phone to our daughter I said, ”I’ve won something on the National Lottery but I think the decimal point is in the wrong place so it’s probably a scam.” She looked at it, refreshed the app, refreshed it again and finally, turned to me and calmly said, ”Mum, I really think it’s real, you need to ring the number.”

‘The only problem was the phonelines weren’t open at that time in the morning so we spent the next 20 minutes drinking endless cups of coffee and giggling at one another, and thinking what was Lee going to say!’

They didn’t have long to wait, and as soon as the win was confirmed, Helen rang Lee to share the good news, he said: ‘As an HGV driver I leave home on a Monday at 3.30am and get back Friday night so we’ve shared many of life’s ups and downs via phone but that’s one call I will always remember.

‘I’d just done a drop in Scunthorpe and was headed to North Wales for the next job when Helen told me she had good news but that I had to pull over as it might be shocking. Hearing, ‘we’ve won £3.6million on the National Lottery’ certainly was good news and certainly was shocking!’

Unlucky winner misses out on £1million prize after waiting too long to claim ticket The owner of a ticket that won £1million in the National Lottery has left it too late to claim the prize. Lottery company Camelot announced yesterday – Thursday – that the prize was won on January 21 in the European Millionaire Maker competition – part of the EuroMillions draw. That night 100 millionaires were made in total but one winner left the prize unclaimed for more than 180 days. They had until midnight on Wednesday to get their claim in but they didn’t. Camelot have not released details of which shop the ticket was bought at but have said it was purchased somewhere in the Hinckley and Bosworth area of Leicestershire The money will now be used by Camelot to help fund National Lottery-supported projects across the country. Camelot’s Andy Carter said, ‘Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money. However, the money will now add to the more than £30 million raised each week for National Lottery-funded projects across the UK. ‘We’re in the middle of an amazing week for UK EuroMillions players. The UK’s biggest ever winner was created on Tuesday night when one lucky UK ticket-holder scooped the incredible £195 million jackpot and Friday night’s special EuroMillions draw will see a guaranteed 22 UK millionaires created on Millionaire Maker. ‘Get your ticket early to be in with a chance of becoming an instant millionaire in time for the weekend!’ Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.

Helen added: ‘Lee was medically discharged from the Army in 1995 and has been driving HGV’s since then. It’s tough work and long hours, and his health is not the best so when I shared our amazing news, his first words were ‘does that mean I can come home?’ shortly followed by ‘does it mean I can retire?’ I was delighted to be able to say a big yes to both! He did his final job that afternoon and handed in his truck keys for the last time.’

Looking ahead to the future, the couple who have been married for 24 years, are going to take some time to get used to their life-changing win. Helen has no plans to give up work, although thinks she may cut her hours a bit, while Lee will focus on getting the medical treatment he has needed for some time but previously couldn’t afford the time off work needed to recuperate.

Helen said: ‘Lots of people have asked us if we’re jetting off to exotic locations now but to be honest, once we’re in our new home we won’t need to go anywhere. We live in a beautiful part of the world and we’ve rushed about, trying to make ends meet for years so for now, we’ll stay put and enjoy the peace.’

Helen bought their winning EuroMillions Lucky Dip ticket online at national-lottery.co.uk. Her winning numbers were; 14, 18, 24, 25, 50 and Lucky Star 6. The other Lucky Star in the draw was 11.

Helen won in a draw where the EuroMillions jackpot had reached its cap and can’t get any bigger. When the jackpot is at its cap, money that would have gone into boosting the jackpot, is shared among players in the next prize tier instead. The estimated prize for matching five main numbers and one Lucky Star is usually £130,554.30. Helen’s prize last Tuesday was boosted to an astonishing £3.6M.

Mr and Mrs Kuchcynski’s win comes as another ticket-holder claimed the highest ever lottery win of £195million earlier this week.

The claim will undergo a series of checks to ensure its validity before the cash is paid.

Camelot said no information will be released on whether the claimant is an individual or a syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.

Andy Carter, Camelot’s senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: ‘This is absolutely incredible news.’

And that latest win broke the previously held record of £184million which was won on May 10 by Joe and Jess Thwaite, a couple from just outside Gloucester in their 40s.

The pair won £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket.

The lucky pair, who have been married for 11 years, said they wanted to go public at hotel in Cheltenham this morning as they did not want to put the ‘burden’ of keeping the secret on others.

Joe is a communications sales engineer, while Jess manages the business side of a hairdressing salon she runs with her mother Caroline and sister Rebecca in the affluent riverside town of Tewkesbury.

They have eight-year-old twin daughters together, while Mr Thwaite has two grown up children currently at university from a previous marriage.

The couple say they will share the win with extended family, with Mr Thwaite’s ex-wife saying she was ‘over the moon’ for them.

Until recently the couple lived in smart four bedroom home where their priority was ‘DIY’ jobs around the property, but admitted their two children have ‘always talked about going to Hawaii’.

The former home, which they sold in November and are now living in a rented property, features a kitchen and breakfast room and lounge area fitted with a fireplace with oak beam mantle and a log burning stove that leads to the garden.

The winning EuroMillions numbers from Tuesday’s draw were 06, 23, 27, 40, 41 – plus the Lucky Star numbers 02 and 12.

One ticket matched all seven numbers to win £195,707,000 – making them the biggest jackpot winner of all time.

Mr Carter said: ‘History was made with the biggest-ever National Lottery prize won by a UK player, and we’re ecstatic that we’ve received a claim.

‘Our focus is now on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing and record-breaking win.’

The holder will be able to buy 11 Boeing 747 jets, 23 Pisces-VI Submarines, Southampton Football Club or a townhouse in London’s Mayfair, complete with steam-room and plunge pool, cinema room and fully-equipped chef’s kitchen. It also means they are richer than Adele (worth £150 million).

Only 15 UK players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100 million, with the previous record-holders Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester, who won £184 million in May this year.