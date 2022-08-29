Couple who ‘kidnapped seven-year-old girl to rape her before throwing her from window’ are arrested

<!–

A Russian woman has been arrested for kidnapping a seven-year-old girl “so her boyfriend could rape the child” before throwing her out a second-floor window.

Andrey Komaritsky, 46, is charged with rape and attempted murder for his part in the sickening plot.

Friend Veronika Khomchuk, 28, is accused of kidnapping the girl by luring her under false pretenses to her flat, where the brutal attack took place.

The child is fighting for her life after being taken to hospital but is in “serious condition,” local reports in Russia’s remote Kuril Islands north of the Japanese state say.

Andrey Komaritsky (left) had already been convicted of rape as a youth, local reports said. Girlfriend Veronika Khomchuk (right) accused of luring the child from a playground for the horrific attack

Komaritsky charged with rape and attempted murder after ‘throwing child’

She was flown by helicopter from Iturup Island to Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, the capital of the Sakhalin region, for urgent care.

“It’s really hard to find words for what happened,” the newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda reported.

“Veronika chose the victim on a playground for the pervert, according to our sources. When it was over, the man’s animal threw the child out the window.’

Law enforcement sources also told the newspaper that the man had previously been convicted of rape.

Veronika Khomchuk Is Charged With Kidnapping When She Returned The Girl To Her Flat

The child was flown from remote islands north of Japan to receive emergency medical care

“There is almost 20 years difference between man and woman – when Veronika was born, Andrey was already in prison for rape.”

The man “waved and smiled” as he was held.

The incident has shocked locals in Kurilsk, a town of 1,000 where “everyone knows each other,” a report said.