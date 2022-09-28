Couple who gave up their homes to live in an AMBULANCE together open up about how they saved $30K

A couple who moved out of their home two years ago to live in an old ambulance together candidly shared how they saved more than $30,000 by making the change.

Raychel and her husband Nick, both from Canada, started dating in 2017 and dreamed of traveling the world together, but unfortunately they couldn’t afford it.

After struggling for years to make ends meet, the couple decided to say goodbye to the life they knew and move into a used ambulance that they bought for $4,500.

They have now transformed the vehicle into a stunning living space – saving thousands of dollars along the way by cutting costs.

“We wanted to travel, but we lived in one of the most expensive cities in North America, Vancouver,” Raychel recalled during a recent TikTok video about her and Nick’s lives before getting into the ambulance.

“We lived paycheck to paycheck and had no savings in our name. And we also had credit card debt.’

After purchasing the decommissioned ambulance in 2020, the couple set to work on refurbishing it – and they’ve made it their dream home ever since.

They installed new floors and painted the walls — and they also added a 630-watt solar panel on the roof, which powers the ambulance-converted mini-home.

The van is now divided into two parts, a kitchen area – with a stove, refrigerator, sink, counter, fold-out table and bench to sit on – and a bedroom – with a queen-sized bed and storage space.

In total, the cost of the vehicle and renovation was $8,794 – but it was well worth it, as they claim they have now saved $31,200 by not paying rent.

The pair often documents the highs and lows associated with small truck life via TikTokwhere they have gained over 157,000 followers and three million likes for their videos.

When it comes to using the bathroom, Raychel explained in a video that they have a portable toilet, but then they have to put the waste in a landfill, which she says isn’t fun.

As for how they stay clean, she explained that they shower at local gyms and do their laundry at a laundromat.

In another TikTok, Raychel couldn’t stop talking about the “financial freedom” she’s been given since getting into the van.

“I now pay much less for my lifestyle than ever in an apartment and I am allowed to travel,” she said.

To earn money, she works “temporary or seasonal jobs” and also earns an income from her “content creation”.

But according to Raychel, the best part of her lifestyle is the people they met along the way.

According to Raychel, the best part of her lifestyle is the people she met along the way. She gushed: ‘We meet a lot of people who don’t care about stupid things’

“People don’t really care about your career, when you last showered don’t care about that – just who you are as a person,” the influencer added.

While the influencer has admitted it’s “not always easy,” she said life in the ambulance has made her feel “the most at home she’s ever felt.”

“We meet a lot of people who don’t care about stupid things,” she explained. “You could say, ‘I work in a gift shop,’ and they’d say, ‘That’s really cool.’

“People don’t really care about your career, when you last showered, don’t care about that – just who you are as a person.

“It can take a while to make friends along the way, but once you do, it’s an unparalleled feeling.”

“Learning to live minimally is so liberating,” she added. “The adjustment period in the beginning can be very hard and lonely and your problems don’t go away.

“There will be breakdowns – of breakdowns and mental breakdowns – but be ready to change because this lifestyle will open your mind to a million possibilities.”