Couple who decided they wanted to split go on one last ‘breakup getaway’ together 

‘We huddled in this place remembering. We talk about all of our fears, our healing plans, and what we hope for our future,” he wrote.

In the video, Piper and her soon-to-be ex-boyfriend could be seen holding hands and cuddling, and she admitted it was “heartbreaking and healing all at once.”

A couple who went on a ‘breakup getaway’ after deciding to go their separate ways have left social media users heartbroken after sharing footage from their last trip together.

Piper Riley Thompson, 28, from Canada, went on a ‘breakup getaway’ after she and her boyfriend decided to go their separate ways.

The 28-year-old lawyer captioned the video: ‘My boyfriend and I split up in two weeks.

‘We went on a beautiful breakup weekend getaway. We huddled in this place remembering. We talk about all of our fears, our healing plans, and what we hope for our future. It was heartbreaking and healing at the same time.

Piper further touched the user after revealing that the two were supposed to move in together, however, her boyfriend helped her move out of his place as she prepared to head to a new city.

“I was supposed to move in with my boyfriend today,” she wrote in another TikTok.

“Instead, he is helping me pack as I move to a new city and prepare for the breakup.

The couple shared viral vacation footage and left social media users heartbroken after explaining that the two were mourning their relationship.

“Simultaneously falling more in love with him every day and mourning our relationship at the same time,” the soon-to-be single captioned the video of her partner packing their items.

Although Piper did not reveal the reason for the breakup, many users speculated that it was due to a career change, as the 28-year-old shared a video explaining that she no longer wants to be a lawyer.

Others shared similar heartbreaking experiences, with one explaining that love is not always enough.

The series of videos has left social media users baffled as to why the two parted ways when they clearly loved each other so much.

One user wrote: “Sometimes a breakup isn’t a crisis, sometimes it’s two people who love each other and realize there’s something non-negotiable that means they’re not forever.”

“A healthy breakup is much harder than a toxic one,” another user added.

Someone else commented: ‘Sorry, this doesn’t make sense. Why are you breaking up then? Clearly, there is hope for their relationship if they can spend a good weekend together.

‘People don’t understand how you can love someone and still break up with them. if they can’t grow together, love is not enough,’ another user wrote.