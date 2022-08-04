Couple welcome third triplet and all were born two YEARS apart

A couple has welcomed a third child in a series of IVF triplets – and remarkably, each child was born two years apart.

Karen Marks, 35, and husband James, 37, of Taunton, had their first child, Cameron, four years ago, followed by their second child, Isabella, two years ago. and welcomed their most recent child, Gabriella, last month.

But amazingly, the three cubs are considered triplets because they were conceived on the same day — and at the same time — via IVF from the same batch of embryos.

Karen Marks, 35, and husband James, 37, with their first child, Cameron (center), born four years ago, followed by Isabella (left), two years ago. And now Gabriella (right), last month

Karen said: ‘Some people go through IVF and unfortunately never have a baby, but we managed to have three so we feel so lucky.

‘I feel complete now, I’m so happy. My heart is very full.’

When Karen gave birth to Cameron on September 1, 2018, the couple kept their viable embryos frozen so they could add to their family later. Isabella was then born on September 15, 2020 and Gabriella was born on July 3, 2022.

The couple married in 2014 and soon began to fear they might never have a child of their own after Karen failed to get pregnant and was diagnosed with fertility issues. Here with their children Cameron (center), Isabella (left) and Gabriella (right)

With three children under five, they now have their hands full but feel the happiest couple in the world after their long journey to become parents.

The couple married in 2014 and soon began to fear they might never have a child of their own after Karen failed to get pregnant and was diagnosed with fertility issues.

Karen explains: ‘We tried to conceive naturally for a year and nothing happened, so we went to the GP and they did some tests.

“There is no specific reason. I don’t ovulate regularly so that’s the main thing, but other than that there’s no reason – we don’t have any conditions.

‘We had five embryos made. We lost two – I got one in 2019 and then one in September last year, a month before we got pregnant with Gabi.”

Karen was awarded funding for one round of IVF on the NHS at the Bristol Center for Reproductive Medicine at the Bristol Center for Reproductive Medicine in 2017, which proved successful and she eventually gave birth to Cameron.

Little Cameron, when he was two, and his newborn sister Isabella, in 2020. Now they have little Gabriella as their third sibling and triplets

The new parents now say they feel complete with their three children and will not try for a fourth child. Here Karen and James with their children Cameron (center), Isabella (left) and Gabriella (right)

During her IVF journey, Karen unfortunately miscarried twice – once in 2019 and a second time in 2021 – and was afraid of losing baby Gabi after having early blood supply and then falling ill with Covid late last year.

Despite Karen losing half a stone during a tough week battling Covid, baby Gabi stayed strong and finally joined her family last month, weighing in at 7lbs 5.5oz.

HOW CAN YOU HAVE CHILDREN FROM THE SAME IVF CYCLE? Siblings can be born from the same IVF cycle, years apart using embryo freezing. After IVF, many women have good quality embryos left after one is implanted in their uterus. Instead of throwing away these embryos, they can be frozen for future use. This can help maintain a woman’s fertility and is more effective than freezing your eggs. The standard storage period for frozen embryos is ten years, but women in ‘exceptional circumstances’ can keep them for up to 55 years. The average cost to store them for a year is between £170 and £400. When a woman wants to use her frozen embryos, they can be thawed and transferred into her uterus. This will only happen without fertility drugs if she is ovulating regularly. If her periods are irregular, she may need medication to cause a “false” period that prepares her uterine lining for an embryo. The success rates for IVF with frozen embryos are on the rise and are now comparable to the rates of fresh embryos. However, not all frozen embryos survive the process. If the frozen embryos are never needed, they can be discarded or donated to another woman, research or training. Source: Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority

After a long journey into motherhood, Karen said she never hesitates to tell people her children are IVF babies and hopes her experience will encourage others to try IVF if they are struggling to conceive.

She added: ‘Infertility never leaves you. Pregnancy announcements can still be painful, especially when someone has seemingly gotten pregnant easily.

“It’s a struggle and a journey, and while part of me believes there’s a reason to go through it, we’ve met so many wonderful people along the way.

“When you’ve exhausted all other options, go for it. IVF is fine. Don’t delay or avoid it. It’s the most likely fertility treatment to work, and it has worked for us.”

Karen once dreamed of having four children, but feels incredibly lucky to have had three and believes her family will be “complete” after Gabi’s arrival.

Karen, who is a full-time mom while James works as a company director, said, “Gabi was our last embryo, so she’s our last baby now.

“I would have loved to have had four, but I’m older now and my last pregnancy was a difficult one, so I’m pretty much done now.

“Cameron and Isabella love her. They are really cute, they even argue about who gets to hold her, it’s really sweet.

“Cameron is the oldest, so he’s fine, but Isabella misses her time with Mom because I beckoned and called her earlier. There’s a bit of mom guilt, juggling equal time with each of my kids.

“James always said we would have three kids – you get about a 60% success rate with IVF, so out of five embryos he always thought we’d have three babies.

“We’re so glad she’s here. It’s unreal to have three kids after you didn’t think you’d have one, but we feel so incredibly lucky.

‘I feel complete now, I’m so happy. It’s chaos, but we’re so lucky. My heart is full.’