Couple swept to their deaths after visiting Instagram-famous Pink Cave in Catherine Hill Bay

The tragic death of a couple swept into the sea while visiting a popular ocean cave has sparked warnings after other fatalities at the destination.

A woman, 80, and a man, 76, were walking along a cliff face at Catherine Hill Bay on the NSW Central Coast Monday afternoon when a wave washed the couple into the sea.

The husband and wife were sightseeing in the famous Pink Cave where tourists and social media influencers pose for photos among the beautiful colored rocks.

An elderly couple died while sightseeing at the famous Pink Cave (pictured) in NSW

The woman’s body was discovered around 2:30 p.m. that same afternoon by a member of the public in the water off Moonee Beach.

Police conducted a search for her husband by air and sea. A police helicopter found his body about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday after it drifted several miles south.

NSW Police Chief Inspector Peter Vromans explained that the couple’s death was a tragic accident.

‘[The woman] was walking with her husband along the sea cliffs to access a cave, a cave we call the Pink Cave. Tragically, she appears to have been washed into the ocean and appears to have drowned,” he said.

‘This is the tragedy of it, because the Pink Grotto is quite popular.

“But that stretch of coastline from Catherine Hill Bay to the south can be very treacherous.”

It is not the first time that tourists have been killed when visiting the Pink Cave.

The woman, 80, and the man, 76, were walking along a cliff face at Catherine Hill Bay (pictured) as they washed into the sea

The famous Pink Cave attracts tourists and social media influencers for beautiful photos by the colored rocks

A woman died last April when she was swept into the sea by a freak wave while visiting the cave.

She was with a friend who was also washed up in the sea, but drifted back to the rocks and suffered only minor injuries.

The pair were picked up by rescuers and carried to shore before paramedics arrived.

They tried to resuscitate the first woman but were unable to resuscitate her and she died on the spot.

Last year, a young couple taking a coastal walk at Catherine Hill Bay got stuck in the surf for 13 hours.

Jak Teerman and his girlfriend Shanaye Hunter were in the bay before Mrs. Hunter fell into the ocean and her partner jumped after her.

The pair managed to clamber up rocks and last for hours as they were ravaged by rough seas.

Five and Rescue teams eventually rescued the couple after their friends contacted emergency services.