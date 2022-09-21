Couple sexually abused intellectually impaired boy for years at Narara home offering ‘free drugs’

The pair pleaded guilty to dozens of offenses in Gosford Local Court

A couple lured an intellectually disabled boy to their home with ‘free drugs’ before filming themselves having sex with him over a period of at least five years.

Paul Bamforth, 50, appeared at Gosford Local Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to 65 charges, including 21 counts of aggravated sexual intercourse between 2016 and 2021, when the boy was aged 12 to 16.

It came after his wife Julia Ann Bamforth, 49, pleaded guilty to 67 charges, including 13 counts of aggravated sexual intercourse and 14 counts of knowingly sexually touching a child.

The depraved pair were only caught after police raided their home in Narara, on the NSW Central Coast, with the search for drugs and weapons uncovering sickening videos of child abuse.

The court heard an officer then interviewed the victim, who said he was a young child when he first met the couple.

He told investigators how he would be invited to the couple’s house on false pretenses, but each time “it was to fuck his wife, but I didn’t want to, but I had to”. Daily Telegraph reported.

So did the victim: ‘I used to get free pot, free ice cream, free MDMA from him, for doing that…for r**ting his wife.’

During the hearing of the case, the court heard that on February 26 last year Brisbane Water Police carried out a search of the couple’s address where they seized a number of items including a ‘zombie sword’, testosterone and a mobile phone.

After the pair were arrested, a neighbor was cleaning up when she discovered five computer hard drives in a shoe cabinet under some trash.

She then found two more taped to the underside of a bedside table where police found the disturbing sexual abuse carried out by the couple.

Police also uncovered several text messages between Mr and Mrs Bamforth which revealed how they would plan to abuse the boy.

During these exchanges, “it is clear that the co-offenders are aware of the victim’s cognitive impairment” and refer to him as “the retard,” court documents revealed.

Police also found around 300 ‘stories’ written by both Mr and Mrs Bamforth in the Notes function of an iPhone 11 dating back to 2016.

The disturbing stories, some up to 2,500 words, described their sexual abuse and fantasies.

“The contents of these notes also include the numerous sexual encounters with the victim and another young person,” court documents state.

‘One story describes the fantasy of both, taking in homeless or abandoned children to offend and the discussion of kidnapping children to satisfy their sexual desires and fantasies.’

Sir. and Ms Bamforth will appear at Gosford District Court on September 29 to set a sentencing date.

If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, call 1800 Respect (1800 737 732).