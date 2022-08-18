Couple say neighbour reported them for ‘animal abuse’ when they spotted cats sat on ‘hard ground’

Pictured: Animal rescuers Fay Massey and Brian Helliwell, both 72, were stunned when they received the letter saying the neighbor was ‘watching’ their cats

An elderly couple were shocked to discover they had been reported for ‘animal cruelty’ by a nosy neighbor – for letting their cats sit outside on the ‘hard ground’.

Animal rescuers Fay Massey and Brian Helliwell, both 72, were stunned when they received the letter this month saying the neighbor had “guarded” their driveway where their cats often saunter.

The anonymous busybody argued that they were concerned for the well-being of the cats, whom they found “depressed” for being outside on “hard ground” rather than the “comfort of a home.”

They even claim to have reported Fay and Brian to numerous animal rights charities, comparing the “abuse” to leaving a child in the driveway all day.

But the stunned couple, from Wigston, Leicestershire, say their six ‘free-spirited’ cats are free to come and go as they please through a cat flap – as most cats in the UK are.

Fearing that the anonymous writer would try to take their beloved pets, Fay and Brian reported the letter to police — believing their threat to “watch” the couple “borders on harassment or stalking.”

The retired couple are now calling on the person to come forward and offer to open up their home to them and show them that the animals are well cared for.

Fay, who is known in the community as Dr. Doolittle because of her love for animals, said, “We couldn’t believe this letter coming through the door. It just came out of the blue.

“I don’t understand why this person says they’ve seen cats on the front and they don’t look healthy and they look depressed.

Fay and Brian say their cats have been lounging in the driveway lately because of the heat

The enthusiastic rescue workers currently have five rescue dogs and their six cats and often work with animal rescue charities, fostering cats and dogs until they find their forever home

“How can they say that if they don’t even know the cats?

“You can’t keep a cat inside. We have the cat flap, it is never closed so they can come and go as they please.

‘That’s what cats are – free spirits. They do what they like.

“If we didn’t care about these cats, why get them checked and pay the vet bills?

“It just got us excited to know how we are with animals that someone has come to live here for a few months and say, ‘I don’t think you take care of your animals’ because they are in the front. ‘

The couple say the cats are free to come and go through the cat flap and lately most of them are basking in the driveway during the day.

But retired interior decorator Brian says they also have the option of a cool living room with fans during the heat wave and always “take over the house” when the weather is bad.

Pictured: The curious neighbor’s letter posted at the couple’s home in Wigston

Brian says Fay is known in their local community as Dr. Doolittle because of her love for animals

The anonymous letter read: ‘Over the past few months living in Wigston, I’ve noticed at least three or four lovely cats in your driveway.

“The more I saw them, the more I started to doubt the safety of these cats.

“Whether you’re in the house all day or not, it’s not fair to leave the cats out all day.

“I often drive by at different times of the day and see them all sitting there instead of the comfort of a home as it should be.

‘A bowl of food’ [and] water is not enough for these cats and how rotten that food can get if left outside all day is animal cruelty.

‘You may love these cats, but this is no way’ [of] life for them, especially one of them who looks very young.

“I don’t see any personality in these cats, they look depressed because they’re standing on hard ground all day. How would you like it?

“Cats are family and not possessions, you wouldn’t have young children in your driveway all day. This is no different – if you don’t agree, being a cat owner isn’t for you.

Pictured: Fay Massey, 72, with one of her six cats at their home in Wigston, Leicestershire

Fay has welcomed the anonymous neighbor to look around their house if they are concerned

“I have raised a case with a number of animal charities who have advised me to contact you to do two things.

‘1- Keep the cats in – please note I have and will keep an eye on the driveway and will continue to do so.

2- Take them to a cattery or animal charity that will give these cats the life they should lead in a warm, comfortable home.

“This is not a personal attack on you, I’m more interested in the safety of these beautiful cats.

I used to have neighbors who kept one cat outside all day [and] night and it would make me sad, but I didn’t do anything as a kid.

“But in this case I don’t want to face it, especially if you have at least three cats.”

Pictured: Fay and Brian’s cats who claim to roam free in their home, inside and out

Brian and Fay say the anonymous letter writer clearly knows nothing about cats

Brian said, “Everyone here knows that Fay Dr. Dolittle is – Fay takes care of every animal on this earth, she would have them all if she could.

“The person who sent this knows nothing about cats – you can’t lock up any animal, especially cats.

“That’s assault, locking a cat in a house instead of letting it roam.

“It was quite a strong letter. We’re really annoyed by it, because it seems like a personal attack.

‘If they don’t want to face it, why don’t they come and identify themselves? We welcome any rescue that comes to check on our home and animals.”

The enthusiastic rescuers currently have five rescue dogs and their six cats and often work with animal rescue charities, fostering cats and dogs until they find their forever home.

After the anonymous neighbor warned that they were “watching” the couple and their rescued animals at home, they decided to report the letter to the police.

Brian said, “That’s why we went to the police station because it borders on harassment or stalking.”

Retired catering worker Fay said: ‘The letter was posted in the letterbox across the road, about ten doors down.

“The person put it in the letterbox, knowing we live ten doors down, because they put our address on the letter.

“But they put it in the letterbox across the street anyway, because of course they don’t want us to see them on the camera at the door.”

Leicestershire Police were contacted for comment.