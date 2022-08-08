Couple recreate a sweet snap 40 years on from when they first met

A couple proves their love is still blooming 40 years later by snapping a photo two years after they first met as they posed next to a 12ft sunflower.

Paul Szewc and his wife Sandy, both 61, of Guelph, Ontario, Canada, took the original photo in September 1984 next to a 12 ft sunflower that Paul had grown in his mother’s yard.

But 38 years later, in July 2021, gardening enthusiasts were overjoyed when they bred another whopper and took the photo again.

Paul believed that flowers were the key to a woman’s heart as he wooed his now-wife with a giant sunflower when they first got together.

He invited Sandy to his mother’s garden to show her the plant he had grown from seed—and a particularly impressive flower towered 12 feet above them.

To impress, he had Sandy stand on his shoulders and his mother, Marjorie, snapped a photo of the couple in 1984.

The sweet couple met in 1982 when Sandy asked Paul to dance in a bar and their love blossomed.

The couple — who have two sons, Jason, 32, and Kyle, 31 — continued to grow sunflowers over the years and were delighted when another giant appeared in July 2021.

Furniture maker Paul said, “One of our sunflowers just happened to pop up again.”

They decided to recreate the photo they took when they were younger — with their son, Jason, taking them in the exact position — four decades later.

Paul said, “I really wanted to court her, and it clearly worked. We both love gardening and especially sunflowers – they bring back such great memories.’

Sandy, co-owner of their furniture store, said, “I was so impressed with Marjarie’s huge garden.

“Paul lifted me on his shoulders as if to say ‘Look what I can do’. He charmed me because he didn’t have a car at the time, but biked to work at a telecommunications company to bring me a home-grown packed lunch.”

Paul and Sandy posed for a sweet photo in their beloved garden with their grandchildren, twins Maddie and Quinn

During the lockdown, the couple started gardening again and even started growing their own vegetables

The couple married two years later on September 20, 1986.

Health conscious Paul enjoyed growing his own food and encouraged Sandy to take up gardening.

“Thanks for the sunflowers and my healthy, home-grown food,” said Paul.

“Sandy was a junk food addict before she met me, but I sent her to work with nutritious packed lunches and the rest is history.

“I’ve made her addicted to my home-grown fruits and vegetables.”

This year’s photo is slightly different as the couple are joined by their grandchildren – three-month-old twins Maddie and Quinn – who are Kyle’s children.

Paul’s top five gardening tips 1. Water your compost and turn it over to make sure everything stays moist. 2. Plant what you like to eat and you will soon be eating delicious fresh meals. 3. Plant things that are easy to harvest, everyone loves garlic and tomatoes and these are so easy. 4. Enjoy the whole process of gardening and make time in your day to do it – it’s such a therapeutic process. 5. Now that we have drier weather, take the time to water your plants by hand, it will take longer but use much less water.

Paul believes his love of gardening is ‘in his genes’ as his grandmother, Mary Allen, 107, worked as an assistant to a family in Nottingham, UK before moving to Canada in 1910.

The family owes their grandmother’s long life to a healthy organic life.

The joiner thanks his grandmother and mother for giving them green thumbs.

“She taught me the importance of preserving food. I’m growing a garden so I can process a year’s supply of food in his cold cellar,” said Paul.

“Nowadays with the cost of growing food yourself in a garden is the way to go.

“When my father, Joseph, died, I was ten and my mother and I didn’t have much—except our garden.

‘I picked up a pitchfork and thought; “Well, we have to eat,” and that’s where my love of gardening came from—a need for it.”

Paul said the lockdown put him and Sandy back in the yard – after their busy lives took over.

“As soon as the lockdown hit and we had nothing to do, I was reminded of the joys of gardening,” he said.

“I’m so glad I’ve rediscovered my love of gardening and I hope my grandkids will get our green thumbs too.”