Couple nearly had to cancel their wedding after groom slit his face open

Adelia, a content creator, said, “I thought we might have to cancel the wedding when I saw Connor, but he convinced me we should go ahead anyway. He looked so thrashed and his lip was all cracked.

“He was supposed to have his stitches that day, but we took pictures of one side of his face so you couldn’t see them.

“When my sister canceled her flight, I was crushed. Fortunately, the hurricane ended up not being as bad as intended, and we got her on another flight.

“My flowers arrived at 6am and my wedding started at 9am, so it was very close. Everything seemed to go wrong, but we got there in the end and it didn’t ruin a nice day.’

Adelia met Connor, a delivery boy, in February 2020 through a dating app and the couple moved in together after dating for two weeks when the pandemic hit.

“We thought it would only be for a few weeks,” Adelia said. “Luckily it worked and we kept it up.”

Connor proposed to Adelia at their local park in July 2021 and the couple began planning their wedding.

“Everything was so expensive and you had to book so far in advance, so we decided to walk away,” Adelia said. ‘We wanted to have all our immediate family there, but it was difficult to organize.

“Then they suggested doing it in two weeks on a vacation we had already booked. It seemed crazy, but we decided to go for it.’

Adelia managed to book the venue, order flowers, buy a dress, book a photographer and sort all the details in just two weeks before leaving at the end of August 2021 – just a week before their wedding date.

“I had my dress delivered overnight on the day we went on vacation,” she said. “Luckily it fit and didn’t need to be adjusted.

“My sister said to me – ‘something always goes wrong’ just before I left, but I thought we had it all sorted out so it would be okay.”

The next day, Connor decided to take a bike ride with his groomsmen and Adelia went shopping.

“I got a call that he fell and cut his lip, but it was okay,” Adelia said. “Then they told me he had lost his tooth. I rushed to the hospital because I wanted to make sure he was okay.

“He had a face mask on at first and when he took it off he looked so beaten up. His lip was cut so he couldn’t drink anything. He just laughed and said – “hey honey, I look like Stu from The Hangover.”‘

“I thought it was all too traumatic and we had to cancel the wedding, but Connor reassured me that we had it all planned now,” Adelia said. “His swelling slowly went down over the week, so I’m over the trauma of the accident.”

But the couple was devastated when they learned that their bridesmaid might not make it to the wedding on time.

“My sister called and said her flight was canceled due to a hurricane,” Adelia said. “My whole family joined in trying to find her here in a different way. I was told my flowers may also be delayed due to the hurricane.’

Miraculously, Evelyn managed to get on another flight and arrived the day before the wedding

Connor (pictured at the hospital) said, “It hurt to have that cut on my lip and I was just thinking about how I was going to look for these photos for the wedding. It was pretty scary’

Miraculously, Evelyn managed to get on another flight and arrived the day before the wedding.

“Eventually everything came together,” Adelia said. ‘It was a super hot day and it was really nice to only have 25 people there. It meant that Connor and I could really enjoy the day together instead of entertaining people.

“Connor was missing a tooth and his stitches are still there, but it was funny and didn’t ruin the day. Now he has a cute little scar to remind us of everything.”

Connor said, “It hurt to have that cut on my lip and I was just figuring out how to look for these wedding photos. It was pretty scary.

“The swelling has gone down enough for today. The hurricane hit then, but I had a feeling that everything would be okay. The day turned out great in the end, despite everything trying to be against us.”