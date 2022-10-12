Couple hiking after Alaska storm discover gigantic mammoth bone that could be worth 'thousands'

<!–

An Alaskan couple uncovered a giant mammoth bone worth thousands of dollars while hiking after a storm.

Joseph and Andrea Nassuk of Elim, who have been married for four years, were hiking in Nome, Alaska, when the latter discovered the giant bone that nearly measures the height of one of their sons.

The prehistoric remains were uncovered after a dangerous and deadly storm rolled through the state after Typhoon Merbok formed in the Pacific Ocean last month, revealing new gems among all the damage.

Andrea told her husband she ‘found a bone’ and he was thrilled when he saw the large size.

“When I lifted it out of the mud, I thought to myself, ‘It’s a little heavy,'” she said. KTUU. “So I kept lifting it up and said to my husband, ‘I found a huge bone!’

And I asked her if it was whole, and she said, “Yes.” So I look over it and it was over half her height and I got all excited,’ Joseph told the broadcast.

The giant bone weighs a whopping 62 pounds, Joseph told DailyMail.com on Wednesday. But as the bone continues to ‘dry’, it will lighten, he said.

The mammoth bone found in Nome, Alaska (pictured) measures 46 inches and weighs 62 pounds, but will lighten as it dries

Joseph and Andrea Nassuk of Elim were hiking in Nome, Alaska, when the latter discovered the giant bone

The bone is almost as tall as one of their sons (pictured)

It also measures 46 inches long, and the widest part of the bone measures 34.5 inches around, he told DailyMail.com.

The couple plan to sell the massive bone and use the money to build a ‘tiny home’ for them, their four children and their dog River and move out of their current flat.

In addition to the massive find, it was Andreas’ first time searching for bones with her husband, who have also found vertebrae, skull parts and even a seven-foot blue mammoth tusk.

The Nassuks currently still have the tusk and bone, and Joseph told DailyMail.com he hopes it will go to a ‘museum or university to display to the world.’

They are hoping to get somewhere between $8,000 and $10,000 for the bone, but are ‘open to offers’.

They also hope to sell the blue tusk, estimating it could go for $20,000 to $70,000 for it, according to KTUU.

The couple hope to use the money to build a home for their family

The couple has been married for four years

The Nassuks have also found a seven-foot blue that they believe they can get up to $70,000 for

Joseph has found many bones over the years, but says the tusk and the newly found bone are still in his possession