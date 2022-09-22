Couple fined for having sex in Colombian ocean while kids play nearby on the shore nearby

<!–

A couple caught having sex has been fined by authorities in Atlántico’s Colombian Caribbean coastal department.

Sunbathers were shocked to see a couple having sex in broad daylight on the beach of Marimar in Puerto Colombia on September 11.

A family of beachgoers recorded the couple switching positions in the water while children played nearby.

A man who appeared to be the person filming the nude couple yells, “I thought he was going to turn her on her back.”

A woman who was near him then said, “It must be that she was drugged? … That woman must have been drugged?’

Saúl Leyva, Puerto Colombia’s public security chief, revealed that the couple was immediately identified by authorities and fined 900,000 Colombian pesos, about $205.

The viral video shows the couple turning over in the water several times.

The man recording the footage says to another person, “Don’t look there… he’s already smiling.”

“We have a guide to using the beaches to make responsible use of the area, so we located and fined these people,” Leyva said.

The lewd beach act comes nearly two months after Emily Barríos, a resident of the Colombian city of Santa Marta, was filmed having sex with an American man on the balcony of an apartment in the Caribbean coastal province of Cartagena and forced to cough up several thousand. dollars to avoid being processed by the judicial team.

A man (left) and a woman (right) were filmed engaging in sexual activity on a beach in the Colombian coastal town of Puerto Colombia

According to the 22-year-old woman El Tiempo newspaper, said police officers arrived at the house and showed them footage of the video recorded by someone near their building.

Barríos and her partner acknowledged that they were the ones in the video having sex in front of their friends and that she was only acting on a sexual fantasy the man had.

The interrogation broke down when the two officers started asking them for money because they would be fined.

They ended up giving $3,000 to the corrupt cops, Barríos said.

Although the incident was investigated by Cartagena’s police, the American tourists were fined and asked to leave the country.