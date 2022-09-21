Couple fall in love after girl flies from New York to Manchester for first date in a WETHERSPOONS

<!–

An American woman has fallen in love with a British man after she flew to the UK and he took her on five dates to Wetherspoons.

The couple met by playing chess together online, but had never seen each other in person until Felicia DiSalvo, 21, flew from New York to Manchester.

The young photographer paid £1,300 for flights to 5,500 miles to see Zak Broadhurst at the budget chain’s pub.

Zak, 22, persuaded her to jump on a plane and said he would treat her to a meal at the Moon Under the Water in the city center.

They then fell for each other after eating fish, chips and curry sauce and drinking pitchers of cocktails.

Eager to immerse herself in British culture, Felicia took part in an online Wetherspoons game where you have to count how many chips you get with your meal.

Felicia said: ‘When you spontaneously meet a Brit on the internet and get to know all the stories about Spoons.

“So you fly all the way to count 22 chips and play chess over curry sauce instead of chess.com.”

But she gushed, “Thank you Zak for changing the trajectory of my life decisions so quickly.”

The American ended up going back to the pub five times because she loved it so much.

The pair enjoyed their time at Ofspoons so much that they made sure to sit at the same table – number 38 – on each of their dates.

Felicia said she wished there were Wetherspoons in the US, adding, “Spoons are just so enchanting.”

Zak said he knew she would love the drink — where he goes for breakfast and on his work breaks.

The pair plan their next meeting – in one of the other pubs – in York, where Zak is going to study psychology.

Felicia posted on Instagram: “I love the feeling that my life is a movie and that Zak and I are movie characters in an Alice in Wonderland themed escapade.”