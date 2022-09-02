Couple are carjacked while having SEX on the back seat in Brazil… then dumped naked on the street

A couple who had sex in the back of their car had an unfortunate break when a group of thugs carjacked them and dumped them naked on the street.

The steamy nighttime session that went wrong was captured on CCTV in Brazil on August 17 when the car was parked on a quiet street.

Three shadowy figures can be seen approaching the car from behind on what appears to be a well-lit road.

They force the doors of the car, with one of the crooks getting behind the wheel and another getting in on the passenger side.

A desperate arm stretches out from the car to vainly shut the door and keep the robbers out.

Suddenly, a startled couple jump out of the passenger door of the car and into the night sky completely naked.

As the third carjacker steps into the passenger seat they’ve just left, he thoughtfully throws some clothes at the embarrassed couple.

As the stolen car drives away, the lost loved ones each seem to have enough clothes to put on and partially cover themselves.

They help each other get dressed in a hurry to avoid further embarrassment and are left to think about what to do next.

The incident took place sometime in Brazil on August 17, according to the images timestamp, and the images appeared online on social media yesterday, Thursday, September 1.

It is currently unclear whether the criminals have been apprehended or whether the victims, whose identities are unknown, have lodged a complaint with authorities.

The couple are fortunate to have been unharmed as Brazil has the seventh highest crime rate in the world with exceptionally high levels of violent crime, according to the World Population Review.

Twenty-three people were murdered for every 100,000 people in 2020, although the number of murders has fallen sharply from 30 in 2017.

Brazil’s biggest problem is organized crime, which has increased in recent years, and violence between rival groups is common. Drug trafficking, corruption and domestic violence are all pervasive problems in Brazil.

But not all carjackers in Brazil are heartless, as a bunch of carjackers apparently changed their minds after stealing a mother’s car at gunpoint this week.

But they returned it moments later, along with an apology note claiming they hadn’t noticed her special son’s pram was in it.

Surveillance footage showed Rosyneide Almeida was about to park her car in the garage of her home in the southeastern city of Cariacica on Sunday when she was approached by one of the gunmen.

“He said I had to get out because he wanted the car,” Almeida told Brazilian news channel G1.

Rosyneide Almeida met with police on Tuesday and was able to pick up her son’s $3,000 stroller, which had previously been donated to meet his needs because he suffers from ROM encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain.

Rosyneide Almeida’s daughter adjusts the stroller harness to her four-year-old brother

The mother of two told the carjacker that her four-year-old son, who suffers from encephalitis, encephalitis, and nine-year-old daughter were still in the vehicle.

“I opened the door and pulled them out, took them both out. I was desperate,” she said.

Not only was Almeida concerned about recovering her car, but she was also concerned about the $3,000 stroller donated to the family to meet her son’s needs.

Friends and family helped Almeida with a social media drive to find the car, which was eventually abandoned on the street and found Tuesday by an acquaintance.

The stolen vehicle had a full tank of gas and a handwritten apology card.

The note, written in Portuguese, read: ‘Crime asks for forgiveness, at the time of the (robbery) it was not possible to see the child’s problem. The car is returned. Tank is full!!!’

The Vehicle Theft and Robbery Unit of the Cariacica Civil Police returned the stroller to Almeida, but kept the car pending completion of parts of the initial investigation before releasing it to her.