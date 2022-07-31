County cricket was designed for summer Saturdays – so has it been left to wither and die?

Once upon a time there was cricket in England on a Saturday. Good cricket, with white flannels, a red ball and no restrictions on overs or field placements. All over the country men and women of good character gathered to watch the cricketers of the first-class provinces, strange as it may seem from this distance.

Many brought children to share this strange ritual. Over the summer holidays, thousands of boys and girls were introduced to the game in places like Weston-super-Mare, Buxton and Folkestone. Those remote areas are now gone. With an admirable devotion to duty, the commissioners of the professional game re-educated those spectators, who were hopelessly fuddy-duddy and generally cluttered the room. Now we can watch simulated cricket all summer long, with a coat hanger grin, and aren’t we the lucky ones?

Remember, this is the height of summer and there is no cricket championship on Saturdays for the rest of the season. Aside from the last day of the Leicestershire v Glamorgan game at Grace Road last week – and what turned out to be a final day – there has been no Championship cricket on a Saturday since 21 May.

County cricket was designed for summer Saturdays, although there is now a distinct lack of them

There’s a ton of one-day cricket, including The Hundred, which kicks off this week

There will be a lot of one-day cricket, in the form of The Hundred, a match meant to attract people who don’t like the game. It’s short, it’s ‘lively’ and best of all it’s ‘diverse’. The second season kicks off on Wednesday in Southampton and lasts until September 3, when Lord’s infuriates himself by hosting the final. By reasonable calculation, the last game should be played at midnight on Lear’s ravaged moors, when even the owls howl in shame.

Tom Harrison, the outgoing chief executive of the England Cricket Board, has got what he wanted: money in the bank and total dominion over the summer landscape. The Hundred may look like cricket as quidditch is like chess, but what does the rejection of an English summer among friends mean?

And what friends! Take a look at The Hundred’s television coverage, if you’re feeling brave enough, and you’ll see commentators being encouraged to step it up. They look shabby, as they should be, like teachers caught buying pornography on a geography field trip. Every six is ​​’a maximum’, every stroke passed by the bowler is a trip ‘downtown’.

In this mindless world, any catch, wicket, or small turn of fortune is the greatest achievement since Columbus sailed the ocean blue. It has to be like this. Isa Guha has spoken, and her word is written.

Aside from women’s football, cricket has had a definite run this summer. The test team took full advantage, chasing three daunting goals to beat New Zealand 3-0. In Joe Root, James Anderson and Stuart Broad, the current team has three of the best cricketers to ever represent this country. Ben Stokes is capable of volcanic eruptions and Jonny Bairstow is in the shape of his life. With South Africa here for three more Tests, those players can write their own announcements. Yet they, and the players that follow, are not helped by the ECB’s absurd insistence that The Hundred is the flag behind which everyone must hurry.

No one has yet given a satisfactory answer to the question that has been repeatedly asked since five years ago: what can The Hundred do for the game that the Twenty20 tournament cannot? If you want sound and color, and packed houses, the T20 is definitely for you. If only the ECB had spent as much time promoting the traditional game as it did encouraging people to say ‘batter’ instead of ‘batsman’. In the interest of ‘diversity’, of course. Batsman is such an insulting word that women stay away from cricket for decades, hurt by the assumption of male superiority.

WE LAUGH, but that attitude is gaining ground. If match governors take seriously the proposals of Andrew Strauss, English cricket’s very own Mikado, the County Championship could soon be reduced to 10 matches a season, with the ridiculous excuses that ‘we can no longer fit in’ , and ‘the players need more time to prepare for international cricket’. His goal all sublime, they will reach in time.

Tom Harrison stepped down as CEO of the England Cricket Board in May

Still, the players can’t keep fit as it is! This summer England has been reduced to bare bones in their fast bowling springs. Mark Wood, Olly Stone, Sajid Mahmood and Chris Woakes are unavailable, Ollie Robinson is embarrassed for mocking too many pies, and there are fears that Jofra Archer will no longer be bowling in Test Cricket. Anderson, who turned 40 yesterday, and Broad, who turned 36 in June, remain the best bowlers, and by some distance the strongest.

That lack of fitness is an apt metaphor for the way the game is played. The ECB is seeking both a new chairman and chief executive, and MCC is getting their egg-and-bacon underpants in a twist on social inclusion, which sounds fine in principle, but is less pleasant if Oxford and Cambridge students are no longer welcome at Lord’s because their presence is ‘elitist’.

There is hardly any cricket in public schools. Terrestrial television has lost interest unless a game can be compressed into a few hours. The behemoth of popular culture ignores it. As Harry Corbett said to Sooty the Bad Bear at the end of every show, “Bye bye everyone, bye bye!”

Ultimately, those who love the old game of bat and ball for what it once was may have to identify as lepers. County cricket: the game made for summer Saturdays, which died for lack of love.