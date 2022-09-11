Country singer Melinda Schneider marries partner Mark Gable after 14 years together

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Country music royalty Melinda Schneider and her partner, rock legend Mark Gable, have tied the knot after 14 years together.

The frontman of the iconic Australian band Choirboys and Schneider got married on Saturday on Killcare Beach on the NSW Central Coast.

According to The Daily Telegraphthe couple were asked by 10-year-old son Sullivan to say I Do.

Country music royalty Melinda Schneider and her partner, rock legend Mark Gable, have tied the knot after 14 years together. Both pictured

The 50-year-old ARIA Award winner wore a black Zimmerman silk suit for the occasion.

She wore a hat by designer Catherine Kelly of Embellish Atelier.

Gable, meanwhile, opted for a white suit from MJ Bale.

The frontman of the iconic Australian band Choirboys and Schneider got married on Saturday on Killcare Beach on the NSW Central Coast. Pictured with their son Sullivan, 10

“I’ve lived in unmarried bliss with Mark for the past thirteen years, but our little boy Sullivan, came up to me last year and said, ‘Will you please marry Daddy? I just don’t want anyone else to marry you!” she told the publication.

“How could I refuse such a nice offer?” Schneider explained.

Their wedding and reception were attended by 100 guests at the Killcare Surf Club.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Melinda said: “I’ve lived in unmarried bliss with Mark for the past thirteen years, but our little boy Sullivan came up to me last year and said, ‘Will you please marry Daddy? not that anyone else is marrying you!”

“For me, marrying Melinda is the most beautiful moment since the creation of the universe, even better than Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven,” Gable said.

Melinda and Mark treated the guests to a special performance of Schneider’s Still Here, which she originally sang with Paul Kelly.

The couple has yet to share photos from their wedding on their social media pages.