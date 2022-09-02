Country singer Luke Bell’s family says his death followed progressing mental illness

The family of the late country singer Luke Bell released a statement Thursday sharing their grief and explaining his deteriorating mental condition in his final days.

The 32-year-old singer was found dead on Friday after going missing in Arizona earlier this month.

Bell had been battling severe bipolar disorder for years at the time of his death, his agent previously revealed, and his family told TMZ that his mental illness had been ‘progress’ since his father died in 2015.

“We have lost our beloved son, brother and friend and we are heartbroken,” his family wrote in their statement.

“Luke had a gentle heart, a wandering mind and a musical gift that he was happy to share with us and the world,” they continued. “We are so grateful to his friends and fans for embracing Luke and his music. We want to thank all of Luke’s fans, friends and family who have shared stories and photos of happy times with him.”

They went ahead and revealed that Bell’s struggle with mental illness had gotten worse over the past seven years.

“Unfortunately, Luke suffered from mental illness, which worsened after his father’s death in 2015,” they explained. Luke was supported by a community of loving family and friends through his illness. Despite this, he couldn’t get the help he needed to ease his pain.’

The family added that “hearts go out to the millions of people affected by mental illness who, like us, understand the devastating disappointment of a system that consistently fails to provide caring solutions to those who suffer.”

Bell’s family pleaded for “privacy” and “space to mourn and honor his memory.”

“Our only consolation is the fact that our Luke is finally free and peaceful,” they concluded.

His business manager, Brian Buchanan, previously said: the outlet that Bell had previously lost and had done several times in the past.

Buchanan described how Bell had tried to find ways to cope with his bipolar disorder and was given new medications, but couldn’t find a workable solution.

He said, “Luke fought as hard as he could here, but the disease got the better of him. When he defeated the disease, he was the sweetest and most generous man.

“He has now found peace and there is some comfort.”

In the past, when Bell disappeared, his people could always track him down.

According to police, Bell’s body was discovered in Tucson after he went missing one night while out to get food with a musician friend, Matt Kinman.

The pair had been in town to perform.

Kinman is said to have searched for Bell’s body for ten days before his body was found.

Police are still investigating his death, while an autopsy will also be performed to determine how Bell died.

The Coroner’s Office in Tuscon has confirmed his date of death as August 26, 2022, and the investigation remains active. The sun reports.

Save country music reported Monday that the Hold Me crooner’s friends were concerned about him because he hadn’t been seen or heard from since August 20.

Kinman, who was with Bell in the days before his disappearance, said, “We came here to Arizona, to work here, play some music, and he just left.”

“He was in the back of the truck. I went in to get something to eat. I came out and he got out of the truck and left.’

Kinman had cared for the artist for several years, noting how he had recently changed the medication he was taking to control his condition.

Grieving fans posted condolence comments such as “Rest in peace Mr. Rattle Snake man,” “So sad, his light burned so bright but too fast,” and “Gone way too fast, I hope you’ve found peace” on Bell’s social media. media.

Luke Bell was born in Lexington, Kentucky on January 27, 1990 and grew up in Cody, Wyoming.

After graduating from high school in 2008, Bell moved to Laramie to attend college and began performing in a local bar band.

A chance meeting with singer and songwriter Pat Reedy opened up the idea of ​​making music, according to an interview with Saving Country Music.

The budding musician then moved to Austin, Texas, where he would hone his skills at the Hole in the Wall bar, where he met artists such as Mike and the Moonpies, Leo Rondeau and Ramsey Midwood.

The struggling singer eventually made it to Nashville, releasing his self-titled debut album in 2012.

A review from Wyoming Public Media called it “an excellent blend of old Southern country, light-hearted bluegrass and dramatic, soulful blues.”

He followed that up with 2014’s full-length album, Don’t Mind If I Do. Bell’s latest album, also titled Luke Bell, was released in 2016, around the time he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The Loretta artist’s last concert was at the Equiblues festival in Saint Agrève, France, which took place in August 2017.

Video of the performance is the last message he posted on Instagram.

The singer and songwriter continued to make music. His latest single, Jealous Guy, was released in 2021.