Country singer Jody Miller dies at age 80 after suffering complications from Parkinson's Disease

Country singer Jody Miller has died aged 80 after suffering complications from Parkinson’s disease.

The Grammy Award winner died in his hometown of Blanchard, Oklahoma on Thursday, seven years after being diagnosed with the disease, according to The Oklahoman.

She was surrounded by her family at the time of her death.

Country singer Jody Miller has died aged 80 after suffering complications from Parkinson’s disease

Miller is known as a trailblazer for female artists who have achieved success after going crossover, according to Tulsa road.

“I started out as a folk singer… and what got me into country music was actually that Grammy,” she previously told The Oklahoman.

She received a Grammy for her 1965 track Queen of the House, which landed at No. 5 on the country chart and at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, according to Tulsa Road.

Her other hits include Home Of The Brave, Look At Mine and If You Think I Love You Now (I Just Started).

Miller has been recognized as a pioneer of female artists who have achieved success after going crossover

Throughout the 70s, she had over 24 country hits on the country charts, according to Deadline.

In addition to country and folk, she made gospel records later in her life. She was also inducted into the Country Gospel Music Association’s Hall of Fame.

Reminiscing about her career, she previously told Tulsa Road: ‘I would say next to Queen of the House, the biggest record for me was He’s So Fine, (in 1971), a remake of the old Chiffons hit.

‘I really came back on it and I got the Billboard award (for Artist Resurgence of the Year). It sold as many as Queen of the House did and told people on Music Row down in Nashville that there was another audience out there that might pick up country music.’

Miller pictured with fellow Grammy winners Johnny Mandel and Herb Alpert

Miller was born in Phoenix, Arizona, when her family moved to Oakland, California, according to The Oklahoman. She was raised in Blanchard, Oklahoma, but lived in Los Angeles for eight years. She returned to Blanchard in 1969.

Not long after moving to Los Angeles, Miller signed a record deal with Capitol after reaching out to Western actor Dale Robertson, who helped her land an audition with the label. Robertson was also connected to the family of Miller’s husband, Monty Brooks, to whom she was married until his death in 2014.

‘It’s a Cinderella story. … I came to LA and I had been married for six months. That was in the summer of ’62, and the next year I had a contract with Capitol,’ she said.

During the 2010s, she formed the musical act Jody Miller and the Three Generations with her daughter Robin Brooks Sullivan and two grandchildren.

Her last album, Wayfaring Stranger, was released in 2020.

“Not only was she a great talent, but she was one of the nicest people I’ve ever worked with,” Jim Halsey, a former rep for Jody, said in a statement obtained by Deadline. ‘She had a great voice and a wonderful career. You are loved Jody and I am so honored to have represented you.’

Her longtime representative Jennifer McMullen also said: ‘Jody Miller’s talent cannot be overstated. ‘She had this innate, God-given ability to interpret and communicate with the most beautiful tones and inflections.

‘She made it look and sound so easy that sometimes it takes a moment to realize the greatness of what you’re hearing. But she was just as authentic and exceptional in her own life as she was on stage and on record.’