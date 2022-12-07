Country singer Jimmie Allen and wife Alexis say daughter Zara ‘went completely blue’ due to RSV

Country singer Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis open up about their one-year-old daughter Zara James’ battle with RSV weeks after she was born in October 2021, when she “turned all blue” at one point.

RSV, according to the CDCis an abbreviation of respiratory syncytial virus which is “a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms” and “can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.”

The condition “is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lungs) and pneumonia (pneumonia) in children under age 1 in the United States,” according to the National Health Agency.

Allen and his wife spoke to People on Wednesday as part of their involvement in Know RSVan organization that aims to raise awareness and educate parents about the condition.

Alexis, 26, told the outlet that Zara fell ill after she and Jimmie, 37, took Zara and their eldest daughter Naomi, two, on a trip in the weeks after she was born. (He is also father to son Aadyn, eight, from a previous relationship.)

“When they’re that young, they’re always sick every other day and make us sick, so we haven’t really thought about it too much,” Alexis told the publication. “And then Zara was sick for a bit longer, probably almost two weeks, and I was a little worried about that.”

Alexis said that after Zara “started sounding and looking different,” things “just didn’t seem right” and they visited a hospital to check on her.

The couple appeared in an Instagram clip on Wednesday to raise awareness about the condition

The parents were seen with the adorable toddler, who they welcomed in October 2021

“When we went to the hospital, they just told us it was just a common cold and we should go home, do some home remedies and actually get baby hugs, and we would be fine,” Alexis said.

Alexis said she called 911 the next night because Zara was still having bad weather, but medical workers turned her down “saying she looked fine and it was probably just a cold.”

Alexis said that while she thought she might be “a crazy mother of two, not sleeping and just seeing things,” she took the child – who “looked really, really bad” – to a pediatrician, who diagnosed her with RSV was made. .

“They described to us that with RSV, it essentially gets worse before it gets better,” Alexis said. “So we were about day five, and usually around day seven or eight they start to turn the corner and seem a little better.”

Alexis said that during a “scary” incident on a tour bus, while Jimmie was singing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, “Zara went all blue and just completely out, limp.”

She added: “I don’t want to say she passed out, but she wasn’t there. Her body just came out and we had to wait for the ambulance to pick us up and take us to the hospital.’

The couple talked about what they had been through while battling for their daughter’s health

The couple appeared last year at the CMA Awards in Nashville

More than a year after the incident, Jimmie said Zara is “fine now,” “overly happy all the time,” and “you wouldn’t even know” she was dealing with such a serious illness.

Jimmie said he had initially dealt with some confusion amid his youngest daughter’s health struggles.

“I’m not that smart when it comes to the whole medical field and even when the doctors told us what was going on, I still didn’t understand because they still didn’t speak in layman’s terms,” ​​said Jimmie.

He added that he and his spouse are looking to “spread the word” about the condition to other parents: “I feel like that’s our job as parents – because everything we know now someone else shared with us – whether it was about some kind of illness, whether it’s about sports, whether it’s about finances, whatever. It’s because someone else took the time to share it with you.’

Jimmie said it helps parents to be “informed and encouraged to not be afraid of whatever you’re going through and just deal with it.”

Alexis said, “It just helps to educate and spread awareness about what this virus is doing, and even other viruses, to help prevent it from progressing.”

In an Instagram post On Wednesday, Allen said: ‘I will never forget that time in the hospital with Zara, and with the winter virus season here and the recent increase in RSV cases, it is now more important than ever to raise awareness of RSV.

Talk to your healthcare provider and check out KnowingRSV.com to learn more about RSV and my family’s story. ‘