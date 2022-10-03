Country singer Hardy and several touring crew members injured in bus accident

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Country singer Hardy is recovering along with three itinerant crew members and their bus driver after the bus they were on had an accident.

While no details about the accident were given, the 32-year-old singer (born Michael Wilson Hardy) said in a social media post Sunday morning that the accident happened Saturday night.

The accident happened after Hardy performed at the Country Thunder festival at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN, in which the singer and his team suffered ‘significant injuries’.

On the mend: Country singer Hardy is on the mend along with three itinerant crew members and their bus driver after the bus they were on had an accident

Accident: The accident happened after Hardy performed at the Country Thunder festival at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN, causing the singer and his team ‘significant injuries’

“After last night’s show, our tour bus had an accident on the way home from Bristol,” Hardy’s statement began.

“There were only four of us, myself included, on the bus, but we were all treated for serious injuries,” he added, though he didn’t specify anything about the injuries.

“Our friend and bus driver needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital. His family is with him while he is being treated and we are all pulling and praying for him,” he said.

Accident: ‘After last night’s show, our tour bus had an accident on the way home from Bristol,’ Hardy’s statement began

The singer confirmed he was “released from hospital but has ordered doctors to recover in the coming weeks which could cost us at a few shows.”

The next stop on his current tour is at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas as part of Morgan Wallen: The Dangerous Tour on Saturday, October 8.

He added: “My team and I will keep the fans updated on that while I rest in the coming days.”

Released: The singer confirmed he was ‘released from hospital but ordered by doctors to recover in the coming weeks, which could cost us at a few shows’

“Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the coming days,” he added.

“God bless our medics and local and state officials for their prompt response and incredible service,” concluded Hardy.

After the October 8 show, the singer is on a nearly two-month break before hitting the road again in December.

Road family: “Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the coming days,” he added

Hardy had hit country singles such as Rednecker and One Beer.

He will perform on the Wall to Wall Tour in a number of cities, beginning December 1 in Athens, GA and ending December 17 in Greenville, SC.

He will also perform at Lakes Jam in Brainerd, MN on June 23, 2023 and Country Stampede in Topeka, KS on July 13, 2023.

Singles: Hardy has had hit country singles like Rednecker and One Beer