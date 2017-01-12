Country music, TV, and radio celebrity Cody Allen comes out as gay in an Instagram post

Cody Allen revealed he’s gay in an emotional message to his fans.

The country music television and iHeartRadio host shared his news with his 309,000 followers on Twitter and Instagram on Thursday.

The 44-year-old divorced father of two wrote: “As a new year begins, there is something I want to share with you guys. “You see, I’m gay.” This isn’t a choice I made, but something I’ve known about myself my whole life.

OPENING HIS HEART: Country Music Television and iHeartRadio host Cody Allen revealed he’s gay to his social media followers on Thursday.

“Through the ups and downs of life, marriage, divorce, parenthood, successes, failures — I have landed this day, the day when I am happier and healthier than I have ever been.” And I am finally comfortable enough for everyone to know this truth about me.

As we continue our journey, I hope this news will not change the way you see me. I’m still the same Cody I always was. Only you know more about me now.

“My hope for the future is to live a life that is more honest, authentic, loving, and open. Here is being happy with yourself, no matter who you are, who you love, where you come from, or what cards life has dealt you.

Cody went on to talk about how he finally decided to come out in an interview the peoplereleased the same day.

“Even though my TV or radio persona has always been that of a happy guy, there was this pain lurking inside of me for years,” he said.

So I decided either I was going to do something about it, or I was going to live with that layer of misery under that happy face on the TV.

He added, “Once I realized that it was OK to accept the truth, that it wasn’t my choice, it was a lot easier for me to start figuring out where to go with my life next.”

Working relationship: CMT Hot 20 Countdown tweeted his support

Since then, the divorced father of two has done a lot of soul-searching, gradually coming out to friends and family.

“I am now at the point where I feel okay, and I am at peace with where I am enough to be able to express it.”

The South Carolina native revealed that he struggled with his sexuality from a “very early age.”

‘I knew this about myself,’ said Cody, ‘and had a really hard time dealing with it. I was so ashamed of who I am.

He got married because “it’s what everyone wanted me to do, and I felt, in a way, that was what would get me straight — and that’s clearly not how it works!” But I dreamed about this family that I have now.

Heavyweight: Cody with personal trainer Sam Hunt five days ago. He has spent years working on the strength to share the news about his sexuality

He told his wife of 10 years ago and they dealt with it together, that an amicable divorce decision was the best option. Much to his surprise, when he came out to his son and daughter, who are now teenagers, they were unimpressed by it.

“For their generation, being gay is like the color of your eyes—it just exists—so they understood better than I could have imagined.”

Since then, Alan has moved on with his life and has a friend, occupational therapist, Michael Smith.

‘It’s great now because I have a partner, my ex has a boyfriend, and with our kids, we have this beautiful, blended, loving, modern family that works for us,’ he said. My children are my greatest supporters.

And it turns out his fans on social media feel the same way, posting a torrent of messages of support on Twitter and Instagram.