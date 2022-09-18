Country music star Kane Brown cuts a casual figure as he touches down in Sydney

Kane Brown is currently in Australia for his Drunk or Dreaming Tour.

And on Sunday, the award-winning American singer cut a casual figure as he landed in Sydney ahead of his sold-out concert dates.

The 28-year-old singer appeared in good spirits as he stopped to sign autographs and pose for photos with fans in the terminal.

Kane wore a gray North Carolina Tar Heels sweater and matching track pants.

The handsome singer completed his ensemble with comfy white sneakers and a black Culture Kings duffel bag.

Brown is best known for One Thing Right, a track with more than 450 million Spotify plays.

Since his debut on the music scene, Brown has collaborated with Swae Lee and Khalid for Be Like That, earning over 330 million Spotify plays.

His self-titled release took home the American Music Award for Favorite Country Album.

Kane will play a sold-out show at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Tuesday, before headlining CMC Rocks 2022 in Ipswich, Queensland.

Country stars Brad Paisley and Australian singer Morgan Evans will also perform at the country festival.

In addition to the star’s professional success, he has also experienced quite a bit of personal success this year. Pictured with wife Katelyn at the 2022 Country Music Awards in March

In addition to the star’s professional success, he has also experienced quite a bit of personal success this year.

The singer-songwriter welcomed his new daughter Kodi in January in a series of Instagram posts.

Kodi is the couple’s second child. Their first, a daughter named Kingsley, was born in 2019.

Katelyn and Kane got engaged in 2017 and married the following year.