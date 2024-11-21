Country Music Fans Go Wild Over George Strait’s ‘Disgusted’ Reaction To CMA Performance

George Strait made his fans laugh with his reactions while watching a variety of performances at the Country Music Awards on Wednesday night.

Often referred to as the ‘King of Country,’ the legendary artist, 72, was honored with the prestigious Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution to the genre.

But before taking the stage to accept the award, George had to watch performances by the likes of Lainey Wilson, Jamey Johnson, Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood, and the audience was quick to point out that he didn’t seem very impressed.

On X, viewers noted that George seemed “disgusted by the state of country music” and flooded the social media platform in hysterics.

One wrote: ‘George Strait is sitting at the (CMA) and saying to himself: Where am I? Has the country come to this?

Another said: “My whole timeline is just pictures of George Strait looking disappointed.”

A third laughed: “George Strait tries to figure out what the hell he’s watching while Bailey Zimmerman does cartwheels on the (CMA) stage.”

“George Strait seems very upset about the state of country music,” added a fourth. ‘No one here is even remotely country music. Just pop music and Bro Country.

A fifth continued: ‘These short clips of George Strait in the audience make me laugh out loud.

“He seems as excited to be there as I am when I’m stuck in a meeting that could have been an email.”

The 2024 CMA Awards started off with a bang when Chris Stapleton put on a spectacular performance alongside a surprise guest.

Dressed in his signature black pants, shirt and jacket, topped off with his iconic cowboy hat, the country legend turned heads from the start.

He was joined by Post Malone, who made his CMA debut after the release of his first country album, F-1 Trillion, in August.

The rapper-turned-country star paired Chris’ look with a black suit and cream cowboy hat, bringing an unexpected but perfect energy to the stage.

Together they performed California Sober, a song from Post Malone’s debut country album.

After the heartfelt tributes, George took the stage and offered emotional thanks to his fans, friends and family, particularly his wife of 53 years, Norma.

“I want to thank the CMAs for adding my name to the incredible artists on the small list of recipients named after icon Willie Nelson,” he began.

‘I want to thank all these great artists who performed some of my songs that I have recorded over the years. It’s amazing to hear them do it.

‘I’m so glad I received them before you.

‘It’s great to have you all here. But especially Norma, who supported me for almost 53 years in December. “It has also been an incredible 53 years.”

George has had a career spanning more than four decades, with 60 number one hits to his name, more than any other artist in any genre.

He debuted in 1981 with his album Strait Country and quickly became known for his traditional country sound and distinctive voice.

George has won numerous accolades, including a staggering 22 Academy of Country Music Awards and 20 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year in 1989 and 1990.

He was also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006.