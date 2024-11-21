Country music fans all saying the same thing about Carrie Underwood’s surprise 2024 CMA Awards performance

Carrie Underwood sent fans into a frenzy with her surprise appearance at the 2024 CMA Awards.

The country music superstar took the stage with Cody Johnson for a powerful performance of I’m Gonna Love You.

Dressed in an elegant Western-inspired outfit, consisting of a leather vest and a white dress with fringes and lace, the American Idol winner dazzled the audience present at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

For the first time in her career, Carrie was not nominated for a CMA Award, leading many to believe she would skip the event, especially since she was not listed as a scheduled performer.

However, in front of a star-studded crowd, including Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson and more, Carrie and Cody’s electrifying performance quickly became the highlight of the night.

“Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood reminded me why I loved the CMAs as a kid,” wrote one enamored fan.

Another chimed in: “CodyJohnson’s performance with Carrie Underwood is the best of the night so far.” So pure. #CMA

The 58th Annual Country Music Awards returned with Peyton Manning, Luke Bryan and newcomer Lainey Wilson sharing hosting duties for the night.

In addition to a lineup of notable artists performing, the ceremony will include heartfelt tributes to country music icons.

Lambert, Parker McCollum, Chris Stapleton and Wilson will celebrate George Strait, who will receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

The event will also feature a diverse group of presenters, including Simone Biles, Katharine McPhee, Dustin Lynch and 9-year-old viral sensation Jackson Laux, who will help honor the night’s winners.