Country folk share the complaints of ‘entitled townies’ who moan about rural life

Twitter users have mocked “righteous townies” who clashed with locals in the countryside after a man was caught on video complaining that a farmer’s combine had “ruined his family picnic.”

It’s just one of many clashes between visitors to rural communities, with reports of vacationers’ cars parked in farmers’ fields and blocking roads as they take selfies.

Are new residents complaining about rural life in your area? Email stewart.carr@mailonline.co.uk

After the latest story was shared in the national press, readers shared their disbelief at the incident, with one condemning the man’s “overwhelming sense of entitlement” while others described their own stories.

Andy Tradesmantrucker wrote, ‘When will people get it, the countryside isn’t a theme park, it’s a workplace.’

Sue tweeted: ‘This is what happens when people flee the city for the idyll of the countryside. They don’t understand that the countryside is a workplace and not a holiday camp. It has noises, smells, dust and mud on the road.’

Jaggers of Colchester added: ‘I grew up on a farm. I am always amazed at people who move next to a farm and then complain about the stench, the dirt, the dust and the noise! Unreal.’

Elsewhere, Catherine Appleton wrote that comments from visitors during her previous holiday in Devon included ‘it’s too dark at night to feel safe’, ‘cows mooing woke them up’ and ‘the distant sound of tractors from neighbors woke them up’.

Furious man complains harvester sprayed his family twice while they were eating

After the latest story was shared in the national press, readers reacted in disbelief to the incident

David Cherry joked about the man’s ignorant attitude as he approached the combine

Catherine Appleton wrote that comments from visitors during her previous holiday in Devon included ‘it’s too dark at night to feel safe’, ‘cows mooing woke them up’ and ‘the distant sound of neighbours’ tractors woke them up’

Farmer Dan Willis said, ‘It’s 10/10 for stupidity. We are working hard to bring in the grain harvest. Doesn’t he know where the bread in that bun comes from?’

The clip posted to Twitter by agricultural student Eleanor Gilbert, 20, shows her and her mother Sandy, 51, driving to their wheat field in Berkshire on Saturday, Aug. 13, as they rush to get the man out of the way of the hulking vehicle of 16 tons.

Her mother radioed stepfather Dan Wallis, 47, who was driving the vehicle. A scream of ‘oh my God!’ can be heard as the camera pans to a show and a man dressed in a red t-shirt stands right in front of the combine.

Sandy tried to de-escalate the situation and moved the man away from the dangerous machine while he continued to complain.

Miss Gilbert tweeted: ‘He was so lucky not to get hit by a vehicle. Thanks Mom for de-escalation.’

Mr Wallis later told the Sun: ‘It’s 10/10 for stupidity. We are working hard to bring in the grain harvest.

“Doesn’t he know where the bread in that bun comes from?”

Dan Wrightson described riding a tractor and was confronted by a man who complained that ‘his child was asleep’

Another Twitter user wrote that complaints from visitors to a Lincolnshire farm, including ‘cow dung all over the field’ and ‘sheep baa-ing in the morning’

Tractor Mark tweeted an image of a cloud of dust in front of a harvester, captioning it: “Show him a view from the cab?”

Andrea Hodkingson posted on Twitter: ‘Must be a city dweller. I was accused by someone of deliberately letting my horse defecate outside his house.’

Deezo added: ‘Having a family picnic in a field of standing maize being harvested? What? Even hares run away when the combine comes close!’

D’Tractor Mark tweeted an image of a cloud of dust in front of a harvester, captioning it: “Show him a view from the cab?”

Another Twitter user wrote that visitors had complaints about a Lincolnshire farm, including ‘cow dung all over the field and no one bothers to pick it up’ and ‘sheep chattering loudly in the morning’.

Dan Wrightson described riding a tractor and was confronted by a man who complained that ‘his child was asleep’

In May 2020, a farmer in Cornwall covered a tourist’s Mercedes-Benz with slurry after the driver parked on his land so they could go to the beach.

The tractor driver fired mud over the luxury car at a gate on his farm in Tintagel, the reputed birthplace of King Arthur and a hot spot for visitors.

Footage of the incident emerged as thousands flocked to the coast to enjoy the warm weather over the official holiday weekend.

In the clip, which the farmer posted online, he was heard saying: ‘It’s nice and busy on the beach today – everyone keeps social distancing I think. That’s how busy they decided to park in the field.’

A child asks the man what he plans to do, before the farmer replies, “I’m almost done buddy, I’m not stopping.”

Elsewhere in County Durham, farmer Robert Hooper, 57, was acquitted of criminal charges in February this year after using his forklift to overturn and smash a car parked in his driveway.

In a videotaped incident, Mr Hooper, 57, drove up to the Opel Astra, lifted it in the air and tipped it over onto its roof and pushed it into a road as furious Charlie Burns, 21, kicked the tractor furiously but to no avail. .

Despite the clip, taken by the driver of the vehicle, showing Hooper’s telehandler tractor leaving the car a shattered wreckage, a jury found he was not guilty of dangerous driving and criminal damage.

The incident took place on 6th June last year at 5.30pm after Mr Burns and his friend spent a hot summer’s day swimming at Low Force near Barnard Castle, County Durham.

On their way home they passed Hooper’s Brockersgill Farm in Newbiggin-in-Teesdale, where Mr Johnson’s Astra – a replacement car from Opel Finance – suffered a double flat tyre.

Hooper’s attorney Michael Rawlinson told Durham Crown Court Burns being “angry and drunk”, punched the farmer in the face with enough force to knock off his glasses, called him a nonce and told police he ” wanted to open it.”