Countess of Wessex warmly embraces Nobel Peace Prize laureate

The Countess of Wessex cut a summery figure as she arrived at a hospital in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday.

Sophie, 57, warmly welcomed Nobel Peace Prize recipient Dr. Denis Mukwege when she arrived to witness first-hand treatments given to survivors of sexual abuse in the country.

Sophie donned a floral maxi dress by British brand Soler for her second public engagement in the South African country this week, paired with white shoes and summery pearl bracelets, leaving her hair loose to complete the look.

The flowy dress appears to be a favorite of the countess as she was seen wearing it during a Caribbean anniversary tour with her husband Prince Edward in April this year.

The Countess of Wessex warmly embraces world-renowned surgeon and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr. Denis Mukwege at the Panzi Hospital for survivors of sexual abuse

The mother of two can be seen smiling and reaching out to hug Dr. Mukwege, while the staff queued to greet the royal.

The Countess appeared delighted as she toured the hospital with the Nobel Peace Prize winner (right) and Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon (left), who donned a pink tie for the occasion

The royal visited the world-renowned surgeon and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Dr. Denis Mukwege’s Panzi Hospital, where she saw first-hand the ground-breaking and critical medical care provided to those who have endured brutal, conflict-related sexual violence and trauma.

The Countess was met by members of staff as she was photographed and gave Dr. Mukwege a warm hug before she was given a tour of the hospital, including its newly opened operating theatre.

She was accompanied by Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Prime Minister’s Special Representative for the Prevention of Sexual Violence in Conflict.

Sophie and Lord Ahmad also took time to meet survivors being cared for at Panzi Hospital, where 3,500 babies born of sexual violence are delivered every year at the site.

The Countess learned about the holistic support provided to over 70,000 survivors of conflict-related sexual violence since 1999.

Looking double! The countess’s floral favorite costs £365 from British label Soler and was first seen at the Royal in April (right) during a Caribbean trip – the mother-of-two once again opted for the flowy v-neck dress but changed up the look (left) choosing to wear her hair loose and pair the dress with white shoes

Dr. Denis Mukwege beams as he hugs the Countess of Wessex, who witnessed the need for critical care with survivors of sexual abuse.

The visit to the country has been initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and hopes to shed light on the issue of sexual abuse in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

In addition to healing physical wounds, Dr. Mukwege teams with survivors to overcome their trauma and support their reintegration into society, helping them rebuild their lives and helping bring their abusers to justice.

The mother-of-two then set off to visit City of Joy, a transformative leadership community for female survivors of conflict-related sexual violence, which provides them with valuable new skills and builds their confidence, supporting many to take on leadership roles in their communities. .

The visit to the country has been at the behest of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and earlier this week Sophie was pictured meeting representatives from the Pole Pole Foundation during a visit to Bukavu, South Kivu province, where she received a number of gifts.

She was even given a traditional moniker in Congolese ‘Umoja Mama Louise’.

In Congolese tradition, people are called a ‘mama’ or a ‘papa’ followed by the name of their eldest child. Umoja means unity in Swahili.